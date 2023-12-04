With questions surrounding the Brewers' pitching staff, Milwaukee made sure to add ample reinforcements to their pitching staff.

The Milwaukee Brewers pitching staff could look very different in 2024. After losing one of their best starters and having another engulfed in trade rumors, the Brewers made sure to add a pair of capable pitchers to their rotation.

Milwaukee has officially signed Wade Miley to a one-year, $7 million contract, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Not stopping there, the Brewers have also signed Joe Ross to a major league contract, via Robert Murray of FanSided. The official numbers on Ross' deal are not yet known.

The Brewers have already non-tendered Brandon Woodruff, who is expected to miss the entire 2024 season with a shoulder injury. Milwaukee still has Corbin Burnes, but his name has been red hot in trade rumors.

As a franchise, Milwaukee is at a bit of a crossroads. They just won the NL Central, but they lost manager Craig Counsell to the Chicago Cubs. David Stearns stepped down as President of Baseball Operations and eventually joined the New York Mets. The Brewers are now looking for their new identity.

Whether or not Burnes is traded or not, the Brewers will now have Wade Miley and Joe Ross to help fill the rotation. Miley spent this past season in Milwaukee, pitching to a 9-4 record with a 3.14 ERA and a 79/38 K/BB ratio. Ross underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021 and has yet to pitch in a major league game since.

The Brewers are going to have plenty of decisions to make when it comes to Burnes and their entire pitching staff. Which is why adding depth to the staff was a crucial goal for Milwaukee early at the Winter Meetings.