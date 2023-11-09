The search continues for the Brewers, who are looking to find the right manager to cover the void left by Craig Counsell.

The Milwaukee Brewers are still looking for a replacement for Craig Counsell. After managing Milwaukee for several seasons, Counsell decided to take his talents to the North Side with the Chicago Cubs as the franchise's newest manager.

Counsell has left a big void in Milwaukee, though, the Brewers have plenty of time to find someone to cover it. They could go internal, with team general manager Matt Arnold saying that Milwaukee is actually seriously considering bench coach Pat Murphy for the role (h/t MLB insider Robert Murray).

Murphy has light experience in managing in the big leagues. His only stint so far as a manager was at an interim level during his time with the San Diego Padres way back in 2015 following the club's firing of Bud Black. The Padres went 42-54 with Murphy as the manager in the 2015 campaign.

Brewers enter new chapter after Craig Counsell era

After Murphy's stint in San Diego, he found a job as a bench coach for the Brewers. He came to Milwaukee the same year Counsell took over as the team's manager.

In Counsell's last season with the Brewers, the team won the National League Central title but was upset in the Wild-Card round in the 2023 MLB playoffs by the Arizona Diamondbacks, who went on to represent the NL in the 2023 World Series.

After missing the playoffs in Counsell's first three seasons as manager, the Brewers went to the postseason in five of the next seven campaigns, including in 2018 when they made it to the National League Championship Series.