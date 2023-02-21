The Milwaukee Brewers have made a quiet move ahead of the start of spring training which begins late this February. In what appears to be an attempt to get some insurance for their infield, the Brewers inked first baseman Luke Voit to a minor-league contract which comes with an opportunity to play in spring training.

“A little bit of Brewers news as the Brewers prepare for their first full-squad workout this morning — 1B Luke Voit has been signed to a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training,” reports Todd Rosiak of Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The first base of the Brewers is in the hands of Rowdy Tellez, who paced the team in the 2022 regular season in home runs with 35 blasts, so Voit is a long shot to grab that role for Milwaukee. The Brewers also have Keston Hiura, Owen Miller, and Josh VanMeter.

Despite the power flashed by Tellez in 2022, the Brewers were just 15th in first base wRC+ (111) and 12th in wOBA (.328). But thanks mainly to Tellez’s power, Milwaukee ranked eighth in first base slugging percentage (.455).

As for Voit, he last played for the Washington Nationals after getting traded there last August as part of the blockbuster deal that netted the San Diego Padres the pair of Juan Soto and Josh Bell. Overall in 2022, Voit slashed .226/.308/.402 with 22 home runs and 69 RBI across 568 total plate appearances. He also posted an OPS+ of 106.

Injuries have slowed down Voit in the last two years, but when healthy, he can be a productive slugger. His best years in the big leagues so far were during his time with the New York Yankees. In four years in Yankees threads, Voit posted a slashes of .271/.363/.520 with 68 home runs and 182 RBI in 281 games and 1,133 plate appearances.