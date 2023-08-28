Amid all of the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks hoopla, the Milwaukee Brewers have quietly won eight games in a row to maintain control in the National League Central.

They are gearing up for a pivotal three-game series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Before that begins, though, the organization had to make an unfortunate roster decision.

Starting pitcher Adrian Houser is being placed on the 15-day injured list Monday afternoon with right elbow effusion, per the team. Former MLB first-round draft pick J.B. Bukauskas is being recalled from the Triple-A Nashville Sounds in a corresponding move.

Houser was rocked by the San Diego Padres in his Sunday start, allowing home runs to Gary Sanchez and Matthew Batten before being pulled from the game with minor forearm tightness after two innings. Clearly, this was not a mere precaution, as the 30-year-old will now be absent for an important upcoming stretch of games. He is 5-4 with a 4.58 ERA in 19 appearances for Milwaukee this year.

Bukauskas, who was claimed off waivers by the Brewers back in April, threw two scoreless innings of relief for the club early last month. He has been solid in Nashville and could be leaned on some during this big road matchup.

The Cubs have also played well lately, pulling into the second NL Wild Card position. They trail the Brew Crew by four games in the division, so the stakes are obviously high going into Monday night.

Milwaukee has survived injuries to its pitching rotation before and has stayed the course. Fans should give manger Craig Counsel and the entire staff the benefit of the doubt until proven otherwise.