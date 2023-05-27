Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames was taken out of the game against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night after being hit by a foul ball.

Adames was on the bench when he was struck hard by a line drive off the bat of teammate Brian Anderson. The ball hit Adames in the head and he fell to the ground.

Scary incident in Milwaukee as Brewers SS Willy Adames was hit with a foul ball in the dugout. After a brief stoppage of play, Adames left the dugout for the clubhouse. Prayers up for Willy 🙏pic.twitter.com/Vm8fa4Ard1 — ClutchPoints MLB (@ClutchpointsMLB) May 27, 2023

He was immediately attended to by medical personnel and was taken to care for further evaluation. The Brewers may need to place the infielder in the concussion protocol. Brice Turang has taken over for the Brewers at shortstop, per Yahoo News.

Willy Adames’ absence could be a major blow to the Brewers. The Brewers are currently in first place in the National League Central and are looking to make a deep run in the playoffs, and they will need Adames’ presence.

The incident also brought attention to the dangers of foul balls. In recent years, there have been a number of serious injuries and even deaths caused by foul balls. In 2019, a young girl received permanent brain damage after being hit by a foul ball at a game between the Yankees and Red Sox.

The MLB has taken steps to try to make the game safer, such as installing netting behind home plate and in the dugouts, but if this incident was any indication, there’s more work to be done. The league could consider installing netting in more areas of the stadium, such as the bleachers.

The incident with Adames is a reminder of the dangers of foul balls. Fans and players should be aware of the risks and take steps to protect themselves, such as wearing a helmet.