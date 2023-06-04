It is currently up in the air as to just what the Milwaukee Brewers will do ahead of this year's MLB trade deadline, but at the least, they reportedly do not plan to part ways with Corbin Burnes.

In his weekly “Nightengale's notebook” column, USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale shared updates on a few players who have been in the trade rumor mill as of late, including Burnes. Nightengale noted that the Brewers “privately say” that they “have no intention” of trading Burnes ahead of the deadline.

Nightengale added that Milwaukee plans to keep Burnes on the team “until the winter,” and the right-hander “likely will be traded sometime this winter.”

Burnes’ future with the Brewers has been quite a storyline in the world of MLB for years now. Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio noted ahead of the 2022 season that the team would be open to reaching an agreement with Burnes on an extension deal, but the two sides did not end up coming to terms on such a contract last year.

Speculation regarding Burnes’ future in Milwaukee ramped up when he lost his arbitration hearing ahead of the 2023 campaign. The two-time All-Star was seeking $10.75 million for this season, but he was instead awarded $10.1 million.

Burnes, who is under contract with the Brewers for one more season, was not pleased with how this entire dilemma unfolded.

“There's no denying that the relationship is definitely hurt from what (transpired) over the last couple of weeks,” Burnes said in February. “There's really no way of getting around that. … Some of things that are said — for instance, basically put me at the forefront of the reason why we didn't make the postseason last year — that's something that probably doesn't need to be said.”

Brewers general manager Matt Arnold said after the hearing that at the end of the day, the team respects “the process.”

“Corbin has been a leader for our franchise,” Arnold said in February. “He has been a pillar for the community. He has done everything you could possibly ask and beyond.

“We respect the process. And Corbin is a pro.”

Overall, Burnes has recorded a 3.75 ERA in 69.2 innings pitched so far this season.