The Milwaukee Brewers dominated the series opener on Friday night, leaving Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum with an 11-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics. The Brewers are running away with the National League Central division, holding a ten-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals. Meanwhile, other than a small glimmer of hope to begin the season, the Athletics haven't given their fans much to cheer about in their final season in Oakland. The win on Friday was a good rebound for the Brewers after their six-game win streak was broken by two consecutive losses to the Cardinals. The Athletics have lost four straight and six of their last ten. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Athletics prediction and pick.

Brewers-Athletics Projected Starters

Colin Rea vs. Joe Boyle

Colin Rea (11-4) with a 3.52 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP.

Last Start: vs. Guardians, 7 IP, 5 SO, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB

2024 Road Splits: (4-1) with a 3.07 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP.

Joe Boyle (3-5) with a 6.21 ERA and a 1.67 WHIP.

Last Start: vs. Rays, 6 IP, 6 SO, 2 H, 3 BB, 0 ER

2024 Home Splits: (2-3) with a 5.95 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Athletics Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline: -140

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-155)

Moneyline: +115

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Athletics

Time: 4:07 PM ET/1:07 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colin Rea continued his stellar season with a seven-inning gem against the Cleveland Guardians last time out. The Athletics likely won't offer much resistance there, as they have been one of the worst offensive teams in baseball all season. The Athletics are batting just .225 in August, ranking 28th in home runs and dead last in runs.

The Brewers have one of the best pitching staffs in baseball, sitting behind only the Seattle Mariners and Atlanta Braves in ERA. They have a 3.68 ERA and are 19 places better than the Athletics. The Athletics have closed that gap this month, but it may not matter if Oakland can't score. The Brewers also may have something figured out with the Athletics pitching staff, tagging them for 11 runs on Friday night.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Athletics have been struggling all year and sit last in many categories, making them an unreliable team to back in most scenarios. However, their pitching has been a strength for parts of the season, and is in the middle of another hot streak in August. The Athletics' staff is eighth in the league this month, owning a 3.60 ERA. Joe Boyle hasn't been performing well all year, but the Athletics have a chance if he can get the game to their bullpen.

Final Brewers-Athletics Prediction & Pick

The Brewers exploded for 11 runs on Friday night which is uncharacteristic for Oakland's pitching staff. They allowed nine runs over their last three games but scored just four themselves, which put the total under in each. It's been the same situation for the Brewers lately, as they've had plenty of games where they've scored few runs but also held their opponents to less. The Brewers' recent six-game win streak saw them allow just 14 runs, with the total going under eight runs in five of six. Take this game to go under as the Brewers bats cool off from Friday night.

Final Brewers-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Under 8 (-105)