The Milwaukee Brewers will finish their series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. It's a National League Central battle as we share our MLB odds series and make a Brewers-Cardinals prediction and pick.

Brewers-Cardinals Projected Starters

Freddy Peralta vs. Miles Mikolas

Freddy Peralta (8-7) with a 4.00 ERA

Last Start: Peralta dominated in his last outing, going six innings, allowing one earned run, four hits, striking out three, and walking two in a win over the Guardians.

2024 Road Splits: Peralta has been better on the road, going 4-3 with a 3.66 ERA over 12 starts away from American Family Field.

Miles Mikolas (8-10) with a 5.41 ERA

Last Start: Mikolas struggled in his last outing, going 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs, seven hits, and striking out seven in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

2024 Home Splits: Mikolas has been awful at home, going 1-5 with a 6.53 ERA over 11 starts at Busch Stadium.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Cardinals Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -118

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Cardinals

Time: 2:15 PM ET/11:15 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers have dominated the NL Central this season because they are one of the best-hitting teams in the league. They already had great pitching, but they have added hitting to the mix and are rolling over teams.

William Contreras is a star and one of the best-hitting catchers in the game, and he continues to pound the baseball. Additionally, he leads the Brewers in hits and is probably the most dangerous threat in the lineup. Willy Adames is a power threat who can clobber the baseball anywhere around the ballpark. Expect him to be all over the baseball and someone who can instantly change an inning.

Peralta has had two quality starts in four outings. Also, he has done well against the Cardinals this season, hurling six innings, allowing three earned runs, eight hits, striking out eight, and walking one in a no-decision against the Cardinals on May 11. When Peralta finishes, he will turn it over to the second-best bullpen in baseball. It got even better with Devin Williams' return.

The Brewers will cover the spread if their bats can continue clobbering the baseball. Then, they need a good outing from Peralta and for the bullpen to continue dominating.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals have started to slip, and things are getting worse. Unfortunately, they came into the day trailing the final wildcard spot by six games amid a terrible slump. They need their offense to do more.

Brendan Donovan is the best hitter on the team. However, he must do more to produce results for the Cardinals. Alex Burleson has been a pleasant surprise for the Cardinals. He is leading the youth movement for the Cards and leads the team in home runs. But the Cardinals could use more from their veterans. Therefore, guys like Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado must produce to give the Cards a chance in this one.

Mikolas has not yielded a quality start in three consecutive tries. Furthermore, he has produced mixed results against the Brewers. Mikolas struggled in the first battle, going 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs, nine hits, and striking out five in a loss on April 20. Then, he went six innings, allowing three earned runs and six hits, struck out three, and walked three in a win over the Brew Crew on May 12. When Mikolas finishes, he will turn it over to the ninth-best bullpen in baseball.

The Cardinals will cover the spread if Mikolas can avoid making mistakes down the heart of the plate and laboring over long innings. Then, the Cardinals need offense from both their young players and their veterans.

Final Brewers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

The Brewers have dominated the Cardinals season, going 6-1 against them, including 4-0 at Busch Stadium. Additionally, the Brewers have gone 3-1 against the run line against the Cards at Busch. The Brewers are 67-58 against the run line, while the Cards are 61-64 against the run line. Additionally, the Brewers are 35-28 against the run line on the road, and the Cards are 30-31 against the run line at home.

But it is much easier to trust Peralta than Mikolas. At one time, Mikolas was an amazing pitcher. However, he has lost whatever good stuff he had and has been generally awful. This spells disaster for the Cardinals. Expect the Brewers to cover the spread on the road and continue their dominance over their divisional rivals.

Final Brewers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Brewers -1.5 (+146)