Freddy Peralta will take the mound for the Brewers in game two of this series with the Dodgers on Friday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Dodgers prediction and pick.

Brewers-Mariners Projected Starters

Freddy Peralta vs. Walker Buehler

Freddy Peralta (6-4) with a 3.83 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP

Last Start: Freddy Peralta picked up the win Sunday against the Cubs, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven innings.

2024 Road Splits: Freddy Peralta surprisingly has been more efficient on the road than at home where he is 3-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 1.22 WHIP.

Walker Buehler (1-4) with a 5.84 ERA with a 1.51 WHIP

Last Start: Walker Buehler surrendered seven runs during his last outing on June 18th against Colorado and has a 5.84 ERA through eight starts this season

2024 Home Splits: Walker Buehler has been much better at home than on the road this season where he is 1-2 with a 3.43 ERA and 1.29 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Dodgers Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-132)

Moneyline: +166

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline: -198

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Dodgers

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

TV: Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, Root Sports Northwest, MLB Extra Innings

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Brewers head to Los Angeles for a crucial Friday night matchup against the Dodgers, all eyes will be on the pitching duel between Freddy Peralta and Walker Buehler.

Freddy Peralta has been showing flashes of brilliance on the mound this season. His ability to rack up strikeouts has been particularly impressive, as evidenced by his recent performance where he fanned eight batters over 4.1 innings. This strikeout prowess could prove crucial against a potent Dodgers lineup.

Moreover, Peralta has demonstrated resilience and the ability to work out of tough situations. In a previous outing against the Dodgers, he managed to bend without breaking, allowing his team to stay competitive. This mental toughness will be invaluable in the high-pressure environment of Dodger Stadium.

The Brewers' bullpen has also been a key strength, providing stout relief behind Peralta in past encounters with the Dodgers. If Peralta can hand over a lead to the bullpen, Milwaukee's relievers have shown they can shut the door on opponents.

While Walker Buehler is undoubtedly a formidable opponent, he's not invincible. The Brewers have had success against him in the past, with players like Orlando Arcia showing the ability to capitalize on his mistakes. If Milwaukee's hitters can remain patient and force Buehler to work deep into counts, they may be able to break through and provide run support for Peralta.

Additionally, the Brewers have demonstrated their ability to perform well on the road, particularly in tough West Coast environments. This resilience away from home could be the x-factor that tilts the scales in their favor.

In baseball, momentum can be a game-changer, and the Brewers have shown the ability to get hot and go on winning streaks. If they can channel their recent successes and Peralta brings his A-game, the Brewers have a strong chance of upsetting the Dodgers in their own backyard.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Dodgers prepare to host the Brewers on Friday night, all signs point to a dominant performance from Walker Buehler and a home victory for Los Angeles. Despite Freddy Peralta's recent strong outings, Buehler's track record and the Dodgers' home-field advantage give them a clear edge in this matchup.

Walker Buehler has consistently proven himself as one of the most reliable starters in the league. His career 3.02 ERA and impressive 1.04 WHIP demonstrate his ability to shut down opposing lineups. Buehler's postseason experience, boasting a 2.94 ERA over 79.2 innings, showcases his ability to perform under pressure.

The Dodgers' offense has been firing on all cylinders lately, and they've shown the ability to get to Peralta in previous encounters. While Peralta has improved, he still struggles with consistency, as evidenced by his 3.12 ERA this season.

Dodger Stadium has long been a fortress for the home team, and the electric atmosphere on a Friday night will only amplify this advantage. The Brewers, despite some recent success, have shown vulnerability on the road, particularly against top-tier teams like the Dodgers.

Los Angeles' bullpen depth also gives them an edge in the later innings. If Buehler can hand over a lead, the Dodgers' relief corps is more than capable of shutting the door on any potential Brewers comeback.

Furthermore, the Dodgers have been one of the most consistent teams in the league, maintaining a high level of play throughout the season. Their balanced lineup, featuring a mix of power and on-base ability, is well-equipped to exploit any weaknesses in Peralta's approach.

While baseball is unpredictable, the combination of Buehler's prowess, the Dodgers' home-field advantage, and their overall team strength make them the clear favorites to come out on top in this Friday night showdown against the Brewers.

Final Brewers-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

This should be a great game between two of the better teams in the National League with two aces on the mound Freddy Peralta and Walker Buehler. While Buehler has had a rough start to his season he should get back on track after his stint on the Disabled List when he takes on the Brewers on Friday night. Ultimately, Peralta will go toe to toe with Buehler on Friday night but the Dodgers will get after Peralta early as Buehler is able to maintain the lead to get his second win on the season.

Final Brewers-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers ML (-198), Over 7.5 (-115)