The Milwaukee Brewers will begin a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians this weekend at Progressive Field. We are here to share our MLB odds series, make a Brewers-Guardians prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Brewers are coming off a series where they lost two of three to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ultimately, they finished 4-2 on the six-game homestand. The Brewers are 4-6 overall in their previous 10 games. Now, they begin a 10-game road trip, with their first stop being in Cleveland.

The Guardians swept the Oakland Athletics in three games. Furthermore, they have won four in a row. The Guardians are looking to take down their former AL Central rivals in a big showdown at Progressive Field.

Wade Miley will come into this game as the starting pitcher for the Brewers. Significantly, he is 4-2 with a 3.28 ERA with 28 strikeouts. Miley tossed five shutout innings while allowing two hits and striking out four, and walking two in a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in his previous outing. Meanwhile, Shane Bieber goes for the Guardians and is 5-4 with a 3.51 ERA. Bieber went 7 1/3 innings while allowing five earned runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking two in a loss to the Diamondbacks in his previous outing.

The Brewers are 38-36 and currently in second place in the NL Central. Furthermore, they are 1 1/2 games behind the Cincinnati Reds for first place in the division. The Guardians come into this showdown with a record of 36-38 and are second in the AL Central. Additionally, they are one game behind the Minnesota Twins for first in the division.

The Guardians are 9-6 against the Brewers over the past five seasons. Also, the Brewers lead the all-time series 211-209.

Here are the Brewers-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Guardians Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-170)

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+140)

Over: 8 (-102)

Under: 8 (-120)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Guardians

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Wisconsin, MLB TV

Stream: MLB Extra Innings

Time: 7:11 PM ET/4:11 PM PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers are a team that struggles to hit the baseball. However, they still have some players that can do some damage at the plate if they find the right pitch and if they get hot.

Rowdy Tellez is batting .220 with 12 home runs, 31 RBIs, and 21 runs. However, he is hitless through four games. Owen Miller is hitting .284 with four home runs, 19 RBIs, and 22 runs. Sadly, he is in a 1 for 14 stretch. Christian Yelich is batting .267 with nine home runs, 32 RBIs, and 49 runs. Meanwhile, William Contreras is hitting .241 with eight home runs, 24 RBIs, and 27 runs. The Brewers are 28th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, 26th in runs, 17th in home runs, and 27th in slugging percentage.

The Brewers will need good pitching to support the hitting. Now, Miley gets to take on a lineup that is not strong, and then he will hand it off to a bullpen that is 17th in team ERA.

The Brewers will cover the spread if they can jump out to an early lead. Furthermore, they need Tellez and Miller to snap out of their cold streaks. The bullpen must pitch well in this battle.

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians were poor hitters early in the season. However, they have slowly picked it up and built themselves back up to respectability. But the team still does not have that much pop.

Josh Naylor is batting .295 with nine home runs, 55 RBIs, and 26 runs. Likewise, Jose Ramirez is hitting .293 with 11 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 43 runs. Josh Bell is batting .233 with six home runs, 31 RBIs, and 14 runs. Ultimately, this lineup is 16th in batting average. But the struggles have continued elsewhere, as they are 22nd in on-base percentage, 27th in runs, 30th in home runs, and 28th in slugging percentage.

But the Guardians are confident in their pitching. Significantly, Bieber is amazing. But the Guardians also have the second-best bullpen in baseball. Now, they have a chance to do some damage at home.

The Guardians will cover the spread if their offense can get hot. Likewise, Bieber must have a quality start.

Final Brewers-Guardians Prediction & Pick

Both pitchers are great. Ultimately, this game could easily be a low-scoring game. But it also might be a game that goes down to the wire. Therefore, expect the Brewers and Guardians to build some drama in this one. The Brewers will cover the spread as this game does not have a winner decided until the very end.

Final Brewers-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-170)