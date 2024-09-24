ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Pirates prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Brewers Pirates.

The Milwaukee Brewers have had a tremendous season. Pat Murphy is very likely to win the 2024 National League Manager of the Year Award. The Brewers lost Corbin Burnes, their 2023 staff ace, to the Baltimore Orioles in the offseason. Their offense faced a lot of question marks. Moreover, one of their big acquisitions, Rhys Hoskins, didn't even have a great 2024 season. Yet, the Brewers have been a hugely positive surprise. Rookie Jackson Chourio has been a star. Willy Adames has caught lightning in a bottle in 2024, hitting an incredible 13 three-run home runs. Unlikely starting pitchers have stepped up and delivered huge seasons. So many players on this Milwaukee roster have greatly exceeded expectations, which is the exact opposite of the Atlanta Braves, in which a lot of players have performed well below preseason expectations. The Brewers have clinched the National League Central Division championship and know, one week before the end of the season, that they will be playing in October. It's a sensational achievement for an organization which has done more with less in 2024.

Brewers-Pirates Projected Starters

Tobias Myers vs. Bailey Falter

Tobias Myers (8-6) has a 3.05 ERA. This is one of the surprise stars for Milwaukee in its division championship season. Myers has come out of nowhere to be a well-above-average starting pitcher for the Brewers. To not only eat innings but pitch to a three-run ERA has been a godsend for a rotation which needed to compensate for the absence of Corbin Burnes. Myers now knows that he needs to get sharp for the playoffs and make sure his mechanics are precise and exactly where they need to be. Myers struggled in his last start against the Diamondbacks, a team which eliminated the Brewers in last year's National League wild card round and could face the Brew Crew again in the playoffs next week.

Last Start: Thursday, September 19 versus the Arizona Diamondbacks: 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 5 K

2024 Road Splits: 12 starts, 64 2/3 IP, 65 H, 24 R, 8 HR, 20 BB, 54 K

Bailey Falter (8-8) has a 4.15 ERA. The Pittsburgh rotation for 2025 has Paul Skenes as the ace, Mitch Keller as the veteran No. 2, Jared Jones at No. 3, and Jose Ortiz probably at No. 4. Bailey Falter, whose ERA is just over four runs, is trying to make the case that he should be the No. 5 starter in this rotation. He wants to make a strong closing argument. If he does, he should be a starting pitcher somewhere in 2025. It could be in Pittsburgh, but if it isn't, Falter should find a landing spot somewhere else due to his solid 2024 season.

Last Start: Tuesday, September 17 versus the St Louis Cardinals: 5 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 3 K

2024 Home Splits: 13 starts, 69 2/3 IP, 66 H, 29 R, 10 HR, 21 BB, 49 K

Here are the Brewers-Pirates MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Pirates Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: -138

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Brewers vs Pirates

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET/3:40 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin (Brewers) / Root SportsNet Pittsburgh (Pirates) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Milwaukee is a much, much better team than Pittsburgh, and Tobias Myers is a better pitcher than Bailey Falter. That's all you need to know.

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pirates have nothing to lose. Meanwhile, the Brewers frankly have no incentive to win. They are 3.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the No. 2 seed in the National League. Though technically still alive in that race, the odds of catching Philly are slim to none. The Brewers should align their rotation for the playoffs and the three-game wild card series they are about to play. They should not be pushing hard in this final week unless the Phillies lose a couple of games and put the No. 2 seed back in play.

Final Brewers-Pirates Prediction & Pick

Milwaukee really doesn't need this game, so you should pass on it.

Final Brewers-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Brewers moneyline