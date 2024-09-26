ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The playoff-bound Milwaukee Brewers take the field as they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Pirates prediction and pick.

Brewers-Pirates Projected Starters

Aaron Civale vs. Mitch Keller

Aaron Civale (7-9) with a 4.53 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP

Last Start: Civale went 4.1 innings, giving up three hits, three walks, and two home runs. He would give up three runs overall, and take the loss to the Diamondbacks

2024 Road Splits: Civale is 2-3 on the road this year in 13 starts. He has a 6.34 ERA and a .277 opponent batting average.

Mitch Keller (11-11) with a 4.21 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP

Last Start: Keller went just 3.1 innings in his last start, giving up seven hits, five walks, and two home runs. He gave up eight runs in a loss to the Reds.

2024 Home Splits: Mitch Keller is 5-4 in 14 starts at home. He has a 2.94 ERA and a .237 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Pirates Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -118

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 8 (-106)

Under: 8 (-114)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Pirates

Time: 12:35 PM ET/ 9:35 AMPT

TV: BSWI/SNP

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers are tied for fifth in runs scored this year, while sitting ninth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging. Willy Adames has led the way this year. He is hitting .252 on the year with a .332 on-base percentage. He has 32 home runs, 111 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, and 90 runs scored. William Contreras has also been solid this year. He is hitting .283 this year with a .366 on-base percentage. He has 23 home runs, 92 RBIs, and 97 runs scored. Jackson Chourio rounds out the top bats on the year. He is hitting .275 in the last week with a .329 on-base percentage. He has 21 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 80 runs scored.

Rhys Hoskins has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a home run, five RBIs, and four runs scored. Meanwhile, Joey Ortiz has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a home run, five RBIs, and three runs scored. Rounding out the top bats in the last week is Garrett Mitchell. Mitchell is hitting .267 in the last week with two home runs, three RBIs, and four runs scored. The Brewers are hitting .218 in the last week with five home runs and 24 runs scored in the last six games.

Current Brewers have 86 career at-bats against Mitch Keller. They have hit .314 against Keller. William Contreras is 5-13 with two home runs and three RBIs. Meanwhile, Willy Adames is 6-23 with two doubles, a home run, and four RBIs. Finally, Rhys Hoskins is 6-9 with two doubles, a triple, and three RBIs against Keller.

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pirates are 23rd in the major in runs scored, while sitting 23rd in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging percentage. Bryan Reynolds has been the top bat this year. He is hitting .276 on the year with a .343 on-base percentage. He has 22 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 70 runs scored. Oneil Cruz is also having a solid year. He is hitting .266 this year with a .329 on-base percentage. He has 21 home runs, 76 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, and 71 runs scored. Andrew McCutchen rounds out the top bats in the last week. He is hitting .238 this year with a .335 on-base percentage. He has 20 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 66 runs scored.

Billy Cook has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .278 in the last week with two home runs, four RBIs, a stolen base, and two runs scored. Oneil Cruz has been solid in the last week as well. He is hitting .235 in the last week with two home runs, two RBIs, and four runs scored. Rounding out the top bats this week is Nick Yorke. He is hitting .222 in the last week but has a home run, three RBIs, a stolen base, and two runs scored. The Pirates are hitting .261 in the last week with six home runs and 16 runs scored.

Current members of the Pirates have 64 career at-bats against Aaron Civale. They have hit .219 against Civale. Yamani Grandal has the most experience but is just 2-16 with two doubles and an RBI. Meanwhile, Bryan Reynolds is 3-13 with two home runs and three RBIs against Civale. Further, Nick Gonzales is 3-5 with an RBI against Civale.

Final Brewers-Pirates Prediction & Pick

Aaron Civale has been fairly average as of late for the Brewers. He has given up nine runs in his last 19.2 innings of work over four starts. Meanwhile, the Brewers have gone 2-2 in those four games. Meanwhile, Mitch Keller has struggled heavily for the Pirates. In his last four starts, he has given up 18 runs, with 16 earned in 20.2 innings. The Pirates are 0-4 in those four games, while he is 0-3. Further, Keller is 1-6 in his last eight starts. The Brewers have been the better-hitting team as of late. Take the Brewers in this one.

Final Brewers-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Brewers ML (-118)