The Milwaukee Brewers have already punched their playoff ticket by winning the NL Central. But as they look towards next season, the Brewers are interested in adding some power to their lineup.

That big bat could come in the form of Arizona Diamondbacks Christian Walker, who Milwaukee is said to be interested in. However, Walker actually signing with the Brewers will be contingent on Rhys Hoskins' option decision, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Hoskins has a $18 million option for the 2025 campaign. He can also opt out of the deal and receive a $4 million buyout. If Hoskins does choose to opt in, he would then have a $16 million mutual option in 2026.

Based on Hoskins' performance in 2025, it would be surprising to see him walk away from $18 million. He is hitting just .211 with 25 home runs and 74 RBI over 25 games. Milwaukee will take the counting stats, but they were hoping for a bit more consistency at the plate. Furthermore, he dealt with a hamstring injury that forced him off the diamond.

However, where he plays in 2024 is out of the Brewers' hands. If he opts into the deal, Hoskins will likely open the 2025 at first base for Milwaukee.

Still, the Brewers had to have known that would be a possibility, no matter Hoskins' performance. For their to be any reports of their interest shows Milwaukee is still deeply interested in Walker. They would just need to work the payroll a bit harder.

Even after Craig Counsel's departure, it's clear the Brewers are focused on winning. Adding Christian Walker to the mix would only further distance Milwaukee atop the NL Central.

What Christian Walker offers Brewers

Pete Alonso might be the most name-brand first baseman available in free agency. However, Walker has been one of the more underrated, and consistent sluggers in the league.

Over 123 games in 2024, Walker is hitting .252 with 26 home runs and 82 RBI. It marks his third straight season with 25+ home runs and 80+ RBI. Through his 812 total games with the Diamondbacks, Walker has hit .251 with 146 RBI and 440 RBI. He's even added 25 stolen bases.

If Walker were on this year's Brewers squad, he would rank second on the team in home runs and second in RBI. Add both totals to Milwaukee's numbers, and the team would rank seventh in home runs (199) and second in runs scored (822).

The Brewers won't be the only team interested in Christian Walker, and Hoskins' contract could take them out of the running. But Milwaukee certainly has their eyes on the slugger and know they'd only become a scarier playoff contender with Walker in the lineup.