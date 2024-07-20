We're back and ready to bring you another betting prediction and pick for Saturday's MLB slate as we turn toward this interleague matchup between winning teams. The Milwaukee Brewers will visit the Minnesota Twins for the beginning of a two-game series following the All-Star break. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Twins prediction and pick.

Brewers-Twins Projected Starters

Freddy Peralta vs. Pablo Lopez (RHP)

Freddy Peralta (6-5) with a 4.11 ERA, 130 K's, 1.19 WHIP in 103 innings.

Last Start: 5.0 innings, 10 hits, four earned runs, six K's in the 5-2 loss to the Washington Nationals.

2024 Road Splits: (3-3) with a 3.74 ERA, 64 K's.

Pablo Lopez (8-7) with a 5.11 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 121 K, 104.0 IP

Last Start: 7/10 @ CHW (W) – 5.0 IP, 2 ER, 5 K

2024 Home Splits: (3-4) with a 5.74 ERA, .295 OBA, 49 K, 47.0 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Twins Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: +106

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: -124

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Twins

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports North, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Brewers blazed through the opening half of the season and ended right where they were expected to, leading the National League Central by a commanding 4.5 games. It's been a competitive division for the most part, but the Brewers have separated themselves as the favorites and look to get themselves back on track after stumbling into the All-Star break with a 3-7 record. They've underperformed over the last three series and they've been giving up lopsided runs to teams lower in the standings than them.

The Brewers' three-headed monster of Christian Yelich, William Contreras, and Willy Adames has been their driving force this season from the plate. They combine for 37 home runs on the season and they're all slugging the ball at a high rate as the team collectively ranks second league-wide in on-base percentage (.333). Furthermore, they have a great pitching staff that's earned them the sixth-best record in the league. While they struggle to give up runs and often need to see save situations. Still, they're well-rested following the break and they'll be looking to continue their dominance over the rest of the Central Division.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Minnesota Twins are currently second in the American League Central, sitting 4.5 games back of the leading Cleveland Guardians. They've also put together a strong campaign through the first half of the season and it was highlighted by an impressive 12-game winning streak early in the year. Carlos Correa has been having another great year for them and his .308 batting average ranks sixth-best in the MLB. He was a late scratch to the All-Star game with a nagging heel injury, so they're hoping they can get him back into the lineup as they continue to chase Cleveland in the standings.

Pablo Lopez will take the bump in this game and he's been used more on the road, where he's performed better overall. His ERA is up over 5.00 and he'd like to lower that number as he tries to stay above and even record on the season. His strikeout numbers are almost double on the road as to his home stats, but he's been more conservative in giving up home runs and forcing ground balls at home. Look for him to put together a solid start as they try to pick up where they left off before the break.

Final Brewers-Twins Prediction & Pick

We should have a fun two-game series on our hands as central teams meet for an interleague matchup. The Milwaukee Brewers ended the first half on a downward swing and they're hoping to regain control and pull away even farther in the division. The Minnesota Twins, on the other hand, had a strong end to the first half and will be happy to stay in Minneapolis to play this series.

The Brewers have had the more consistent bats of these two teams and while they're pitching has lacked over the last 10 games, their bats have seen promise on the road and should get hot here.

The Twins, on the other hand, have a great 27-18 record at home and have a winning pitcher starting in Pablo Lopez. However, his numbers at home this year haven't been very consistent and he'll be looking to see a complete start in this one.

For our final prediction, we're going to roll with the Milwaukee Brewers to find this first win to open the second half of the season. Their numbers from the plate are too good this year to be stifled for this long, so I fully expect them to open these first few series with an aggressive game plan.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Brewers-Twins Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Brewers ML (+106)