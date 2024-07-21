It will be a quick end to the Border Battle as the Milwaukee Brewers conclude their two-game set with the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at Target Field. It's a friendly midwestern showdown as we share our MLB odds series, make a Brewers-Twins prediction, and pick for this showdown.

Brewers-Twins Projected Starters

Aaron Civale vs. Joe Ryan

Aaron Civale (2-7) with a 4.94 ERA

Last Start: Civale had a dominant showing in his last outing, going 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run, six hits, striking out six, and walking two in a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

2024 Road Splits: Civale has been terrible on the road, going 1-2 with a 6.33 ERA over nine starts away from home.

Joe Ryan (6-6) with a 3.53 ERA

Last Start: Ryan labored in his last start, going 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs, six hits, striking out six, and walking three in a loss to the San Francisco Giants.

2024 Home Splits: Ryan is 4-3 with a 3.81 ERA over nine starts at home.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Twins Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +132

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 8.5 (+108)

Under: 8.5 (-132)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Twins

Time: 1:05 PM ET/10:05 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports North

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers came into the weekend with a 55-42 record and are at the top of the standings in the National League Central. However, they stumbled as they headed into the All-Star Break, going 3-7 over their past 10 games. Despite all that, they have a 4 1/2 game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals and are still in command of the NL Central. Much of this success has had to do with an offense that has dazzled this season and continues to shine, ranking sixth in overall hitting. The Brew Crew have also been electric on the basepaths, ranking second in stolen bases. Ultimately, their players have thrived and found ways to produce consistently.

Christian Yelich is back to being exceptional after struggling for a few seasons. He came into the weekend ranking second in stolen bases. Also, Yelich was fourth in RBIs. But Willy Adames is the real offensive superstar on this team. Amazingly, he leads the Brewers in home runs and RBIs. Adames also is first in doubles. Meanwhile, William Contreras leads the team in hits and runs scored, showcasing his ability this season. Brice Turang has been an extraordinary secret weapon for the Brewers this season. Remarkably, he came into the weekend with 30 stolen bases.

Civale has had just one quality start since April 16 after starting with three in his first four. Now, he will attempt to get one as he represents a rotation that is 19th in baseball. Whenever Civale finishes, he will turn it over to the third-best bullpen in baseball. Devin Williams is almost ready to return. In the meantime, Trevor Megill will continue to close the door for the Brewers.

The Brewers will cover the spread if they can clobber some hits and build a large lead early in the game. Then, they need a good outing from Civale and for the bullpen to shut the door down.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins came into the weekend with a 54-42 record and are currently in second in the American League Central and clinging onto the second wildcard spot in the AL. Things have gone well for them as they have competed with the best of them this season. But their hitting has not been good this season. In fact, despite having good players, they have struggled often.

Carlos Correa leads the team in hits, is second in home runs, and is tied for first in RBIs. Overall, he has had a great season and hopes to continue producing. Catcher Ryan Jeffers has emerged this season as a solid threat at the plate. Significantly, he is tied with Correa for the lead in RBIs. The Twins also still have some quality weapons in Byron Buxton and Carlos Santana. Thus, they hope both can continue to be productive at the plate.

Ryan has not had a quality start over four straight outings. Now, he hopes to help out a rotation that is only 24th in team ERA. When the time comes for Ryan to leave the game, it will mean turning it over to a bullpen that is eighth-best in baseball.

The Twins will cover the spread if they can string together some hits. Then, they need a good outing from Ryan to make things easier on his relievers.

Final Brewers-Twins Prediction & Pick

Despite being one of the best teams in baseball, the Brewers are only 51-46 against the run line. Meanwhile, the Twins are just 45-51 against the run line. The Brewers are just 26-25 against the run line on the road, while the Twins are only 18-27 against the run line at home. The Twins are 2-0 against the run line this season against the Brewers and 5-1 over the past six games against the run line. While both of these teams are good, it is easier and more justifiable to go with the team that has had a pitcher do better at home. The Twins will cover the spread at home.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Brewers-Twins Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+132)