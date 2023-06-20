Nicola Coughlan has a lot to marvel at: from Bridgerton to Derry Girls to Barbie, this Irish actress has absolutely made it. She revealed to People that her teenage self would be so excited to see how far Coughlan has come in her career.

“Oh my God, I’d be so, so happy,” Nicola Coughlan said.

Coughlan made a name for herself playing Clare Devlin in the Netflix comedy Derry Girls. From there, she snatched the role of Penelope Featherington in the historical drama Bridgerton. But she's just grabbed another iconic role as well. Coughlan will portray Diplomat Barbie in Greta Gerwig's film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

This life is what Coughlan “always wanted — and I think something about it happening to me not in my 20s, it makes me look at it with a different lens, and I appreciate it so much. I mean … my job gets to bring me to Brazil and to meet all these people. I never thought I’d get to do something like that, and it’s really special.”

At another event on Sunday, Coughlan shared her thanks and experience for Bridgerton.“🦋TUDUM Show Day 🦋,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m not sure I’ll ever be able to process being on stage in front of 15,000 of you but Brazil you could not have given me a warmer welcome and it’s been beyond an honour to meet so many of you and feel the love you have for Bridgerton. Now can we have a little commotion for the dress?”

For season three of the historical drama, it will follow the relationship between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Coughlan’s Penelope as she continues to lead a double life as Lady Whistledown.