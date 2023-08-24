Shortly following her separation from Sam Asghari, Britney Spears is under the spotlight again. Now, she's receiving criticism from animal rights group PETA for purchasing a new dog instead of adopting one from a shelter.

On social media, Britney proudly introduced her new all-white puppy named Snow. Although Britney is very excited about her new furry family member, PETA is not pleased.

A spokesperson for PETA disclosed why they disapprove of Britney's puppy purchase:

“When influential people buy puppies, it encourages puppy mills, which are bad breeding places, and makes the problem of homeless animals even worse. Britney Spears' cute post might seem harmless, but it actually means that many deserving shelter dogs will continue to wait for a loving home, a comfortable bed, and a chance at a better life.”

With Snow now in her care, Britney has a total of five dogs at home. However, PETA is expressing disapproval, saying, “She could have been a force for good and adopted, but instead she chose to be toxic, and animals will pay with their lives.”

Britney Spears welcomed puppy, Snow into her life after split from Sam Asghari. Both have previously shared 5 dogs and came to a mutual agreement regarding their custody.

Earlier this year, Paris Hilton also faced similar criticism from PETA after buying a teacup chihuahua. In fact, the animal rights group even launched ads across Los Angeles to voice their concern. Pete Davidson also faced PETA's disapproval for buying a cavapoo puppy. And in response, the actor left an angry voicemail to PETA.

However, Britney Spears, true to her style, chose not to respond or comment on PETA's criticism of her new puppy purchase.