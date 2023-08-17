Britney Spears has broken her silence on social media hours after the news broke that her now-estranged husband, Sam Asghari, had filed for divorce. In her first Instagram post following the announcement, the 41-year-old pop star shared her plans to purchase a horse, TMZ confirms.

“Buying a horse soon 🐴 !!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!!” Spears wrote alongside a photo of herself on horseback at an undisclosed beach location. She went on to mention two horse names she's considering: “A horse called Sophie and another called Roar 🐎 ??? I can’t make up my mind 🙈 !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on 😜 ??? Either way, I think I found my sweet spot with Roar 😘 !!!” Notably, she didn't reference the divorce or her estranged husband in the post's caption, and she turned off comments on the post.

Fans have speculated that Spears' unbothered approach to her social media might be a deliberate move in response to the divorce news. Sam Asghari filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” and is asking for spousal support and attorneys' fees. Despite the prenuptial agreement, he's reportedly contesting it.

This divorce marks Spears' third journey down the aisle. Her first marriage, to childhood friend Jason Alexander, lasted just 55 hours before being annulled in 2004. Her second marriage, to former backup dancer Kevin Federline, resulted in two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, before their 2007 divorce. Amidst her divorce, Britney Spears seems to be focusing on her own interests, like her upcoming horse purchase, rather than dwelling on the recent split with Asghari.