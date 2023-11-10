Britney Spears' mom, Lynne Spears, has been accused of throwing out Britney's journals and dolls in her memoir.

Britney Spears' mom is speaking out about an allegation the singer made in her memoir “The Woman in Me.” Lynne Spears, Britney's mother, was accused by the “Gimme More” songstress of throwing out her dolls and journals from her childhood. Britney suggests that the journals were thrown out when she went to a mental health facility in 2019. The singer called the items her “prized possessions.”

Lynne took to Instagram to denounce the allegations that Britney made in her memoir.

“I'm not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals but I would never do that!” Lynne wrote alongside a carousel of photos including black journal and several photos of dolls. “That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you. They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them. Of course I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you'd like me to. Please let me know and know how much I love you!”

Fans Attack Lynne Spears Over Instagram Post

While Lynne seemed to try to make amends with her daughter, fans did not take too kindly of her post leaving questions siding with Britney's allegations in her comment section.

“This is not a way to communicate to your daughter…by airing dirty laundry and desperation. SERIOUSLY!?” a fan wrote.

Another fan questioned that there could be some items missing. “I see one journal… where are the rest? Why you always trying to make your daughter look crazy in public?” they asked.

“You say it would be cruel to throw away your daughters items but it wasn’t cruel for your daughter to be in a Cship for almost 14 years?” another fan asked questioning how she let her daughter be in a conservatorship. “Wasn’t cruel for her to be locked in a psych hospital while you were at her condo in Florida? I mean Lynne you should have just kept this to yourself.”

“You read the entire book, and this is what you took away from it?” another fan asked.

