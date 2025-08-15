Taylor Swift shares her honest opinion of Jason Kelce when she met him back in 2024 at a Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills playoff game.

The singer was a guest on Jason and her boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast on Wednesday when they went down memory lane about her first encounter with the former Philadelphia Eagles center.

“Did you know I was told to be on my best behavior?” Jason said to Swift.

The singer smiled and pointed out that she's heard him ask that question to his daughter. Jason has four daughters: Wyatt Elizabeth, Elliotte Ray, Bennett Llewellyn and Finnley Anne whom he shares with his wife, Kylie Kelce.

“I didn’t know what you were told,” Swift responded, adding, “I did know that one of the first things I saw you say to (wife) Kylie (was), ‘I was just shotgunning beers with the Bills Mafia and I really want to go through one of the fire tables.’ … She goes, ‘OK. Can we not do that right now?’”

Swift went on to compliment both Jason and Kylie, who have been married since 2018.

“I meet you, you’re exactly as I thought you would be. Kylie is exactly as I thought she would be,” Swift said. “The realest. The smartest, the coolest. You’re fantastic.”

During the Bills and Chiefs playoff game, in excitement, Jason tore off his shirt and ran into the stands.

“I swear to god, Jason, you flew through the window at lightspeed,” Swift said. “I love this new world that Travis has shown me. It’s so fun. It’s so exciting.”

On a New Heights episode from last month, Jason and Travis discussed the first time the former NFL star met Swift.

“Do you understand how proud I am to be the reason that you did this ridiculous pose?” Travis said to his brother last month. “I feel so seen. This is what my dream was always to make human beings do.”

“The first time I met your girlfriend, so that was, it was an all-timer,” Jason responded.