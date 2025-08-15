The Pat McAfee Show has had plenty of viral moments over the years. In addition to current and former athletes, the show has also hosted celebrities. On Friday, country music star Riley Green joined the show. Although he is more known for his music than his athletic prowess, Green kept the focus on sports with an impressive dunk.

The country music artist had to trade in his cowboy boots for regular shoes, but he was still able to pull off the dunk while wearing jeans. Although the ball went in the hoop on his first attempt, Green failed to throw down an official dunk. He left no doubts on the second attempt, though, completing a clean finish at the basket.

The 36-year-old's feat on The Pat McAfee Show wasn't the first time he's displayed his sports talent since becoming a country artist, however. Green has taken batting practice with MLB teams in the past. He displayed a respectable swing and even hit a few home runs.

The “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” singer also proved he can throw a football during Friday's appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Green, who is in good shape, was asked about becoming “the most jacked guy” by McAfee as well. A former athlete, Green cares about taking care of his body, something that is difficult for many professional musicians given their busy schedules.

“When you play ball as long as you did, you enjoy working out to a certain extent,” Green said on The Pat McAfee Show. “You like being in shape. Then you start to get a little older and you think, ‘well now I need to.'”

He went on to discuss how staying healthy is something he values. It's not always easy given his schedule, but Green is clearly staying in shape. After all, there aren't many 36-year-olds who can still dunk.