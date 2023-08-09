It's safe to say that Britney Spears is a legendary pop singer. She has released several hit singles, including Baby One More Time, Oops!… I Did It Again, Toxic, Womanizer, Criminal, and many more. Spears is also a Grammy Award winner.

Given Spears' accomplishments as a musician, have you ever wondered how a world-class performer like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Britney Spears' $10 million former mansion in Calabasas, Calif.

After tying the knot with dancer Sam Asghari in 2022, the queen of pop settled down with her husband in a Calabasas mansion. The Calabasas mansion made the Babe One More Time singer shell out $11.8 million.

However, just less than a year after moving in, Spears is opting to already sell her property. Originally, she listed the home with an asking price of $12 million. But with no takers, Spears reduced the price to as low as $10 million before successfully unloading the property. Unfortunately, this forced the Grammy Award winner to absorb almost a $2 million loss.

Here are some photos of Britney Spears' $10 million former mansion in Calabasas.

Photos courtesy of: People

Sitting on 1.6 acres of land, Spears' former mansion encompasses 11,600 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Spears' former home features tall ceilings, a chef's kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances and a center island, a movie theater, an office, a wine storage room, several indoor lounge areas, and a cozy master bedroom with a fireplace, dual walk-in closets, and a sleek bathroom.

While the home's interior is impressive, there's also a lot to admire about the outdoors. The backyard features a swimming pool with a waterfall and a spa, a kitchen, a covered patio with temperature-controlling properties, and a good number of landscaped lawns.

Apart from the home's amenities, the massive estate also allows the new homeowner to enjoy breathtaking views of the mountain.

Spears is a big-time singer and performer. Not only does she earn from album sales, but Spears also takes in a huge amount of money from lucrative world tours and concerts. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Spears has a net worth of around $70 million. Although she suffered a loss in the property sale, Spears should have no problem earning back the money.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Britney Spears' $10 million mansion in Calabasas.