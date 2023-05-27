Britney Spears and her mother Lynne Spears are in a better place. Britney took to Instagram Thursday (May 25) to show that she and her mother are healing after their estranged relationship.

“My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!” Britney’s post began.

“After being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much !!! Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!”

Alongside the caption, the “Toxic” singer posted a throwback photo of herself wearing a pink tutu.

This is not the first time that Britney has spoken about her mother online. Back in December, she posted on Instagram a photo of her posing topless asking her mother to get coffee with her.

“Instagram doesn’t like posts of people revealing their bodies anymore so here’s a selfie of me in Mexico !!!” she wrote. “Mom and Dad … I crossed the border and I made it !!! After no coffee for 15 years … Mom we can go have coffee together now !!! I’m treated as an equal … let’s have coffee and talk about it !!!”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In 2008, Britney was placed in a conservatorship that was run by her father Jamie Spears. She spoke about her relationship with her parents days after it ended in 2021.

“Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!” Britney wrote in a since-deleted post per PEOPLE. “I will never get those years back.”

“She secretly ruined my life,” she added.

Britney continued as she called out Lynne and her former manager Lou Taylor, “So take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f— yourself !!!! You know exactly what you did.”

Britney’s relationship with her father as of now is unclear. However, last year she noted that she was happy to be free of his “abuse” and “control” as the conservatorship is over.