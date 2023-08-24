In the wake of their separation, Britney Spears is reportedly footing the bill for Sam Asghari's lavish new living arrangements. Sources close to the former couple have revealed that Britney is shelling out a hefty $10,000 per month to cover the cost of Sam's upscale apartment in one of Los Angeles' most prestigious residential buildings, according to TMZ.

Sam Asghari, who recently packed up his belongings and left Britney Spears, was able to secure a more desirable apartment within the luxurious complex at the base rental rate. The move comes as a surprise to many, given the somewhat acrimonious nature of their breakup.

Notably, it was disclosed that the couple had made arrangements regarding their pets. Sam will be keeping their Doberman, Porsha, which he initially bought for Britney in October 2021 as a protection dog. However, the Australian Shepherd, Sawyer, along with a Yorkie named Hannah and two other small dogs, will continue to reside with Britney.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Britney Spears has also welcomed a new addition to her family, a tiny white Maltese named Snow, as evidenced by her Instagram post where she introduced her latest furry companion.

While the decision to cover Sam's living expenses might appear surprising, sources suggest that Britney's team views it as a prudent gesture. Speculation looms about a potential challenge to the prenuptial agreement by Sam's legal representation, which could ultimately result in a substantial payout to him. It's anticipated that the final sum could reach several hundreds of thousands of dollars.

As the post-breakup dynamics unfold, Britney Spears continues to make headlines, both for her personal life and her ongoing legal battles related to her conservatorship.