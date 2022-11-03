Brittney Griner’s wife reveals brutal situation of WNBA star in Russian prison

Brittney Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, opened up about her recent conversation with her partner and shared the brutal hardships the WNBA star is dealing with in Russian prison.

In a heartbreaking admission during her interview on The View, Cherelle detailed the impact of the imprisonment to Brittney’s mental health. Cherelle revealed that the Phoenix Mercury veteran told her that her “mind is fading here.”

“She said, her mental (health), it’s not there, you know? And she told me like, ‘I’m really just trying to hold on to the last bit of you that I can remember you know?’ She’s like, ‘My mind is fading in here.’ And, you know, it’s just so disheartening to hear,” Cherelle said, per The Spun.

Cherelle Griner also expressed her pain as she tries to adjust to the situation. It has been a difficult time for her as well as she awaits the US government to take action and help Brittney Griner get out of prison.

Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle Griner to #TheView: "BG's my person. We do absolutely everything together and so it has been really hard trying to adjust how to live every day without your favorite person."

Brittney has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges. After she was convicted and with her plea denied, she was said to be headed to a Russian penal colony–where “grueling labor and psychological torment” reportedly await her.

The US and Russia are said to be holding conversations for a prisoner swap in order to get Brittney out of prison and bring her home. However, Kremlin warned Washington that they want the talks to not be publicized.