She will be missed.

Tony-winning Broadway star Chita Rivera has passed away.

Her daughter, Lisa Mordente, confirmed the news, according to TMZ. She had a brief illness before she died at 91.

The performer was a triple threat with ten total Tony nominations and two wins. One was for The Rink (1984) and Kiss of the Spider Woman (1993), GMA reports. Her nominations in her career are from Bye Bye Birdie, Chicago, Bring Back Birdie, Merlin, Jerry's Girls, Nine, Chita Rivera: The Dancer's Life, and The Visit.

Her birth name was Dolores Conchita Figueroa del Rivero. She was born in Washington, D.C., on January 23, 1933.

She started as a ballerina at a young age, then went to the School of American Ballet before landing on Broadway. Recently, she was onstage in the 2015 production of The Visit.

Rivera was honored with a Tony for lifetime achievement in theatre in 2018. Additionally, she was a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Beyond the stage, she appeared in movies like Sweet Charity, Chicago, and Tick, Tick, Boom! On television, she has credits for parts on The New Dick Van Dyke Show.

Her book, Chita: A Memoir, became a NY Times bestseller in 2023.

She offered up some advice in a 20/20 interview in 2021. There, she said, “Be yourself, work hard and…just think you can do everything and anything until you find out you can't.”

Rivero is survived by her daughter, Lisa Mordente, and siblings, Julio, Armando, and Lola del Rivero. Plus, many nieces and nephews.

RIP Chita Rivera.