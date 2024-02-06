What a rise for Brock Purdy.

Brock Purdy has pretty much exceeded all expectations as the Mr. Irrelevant of the 2022 NFL draft. At 24 years old in just his 2nd season playing for the San Francisco 49ers, Purdy already has his team a win away from winning their first Super Bowl title in 30 years.

Almost every NFL fan knows about Purdy's underdog story, but after a little digging, we've found three interesting facts that we're sure not a lot of people know about him.

Purdy made history the first time he took a snap in college.

As a three-star recruit who received offers from Alabama and Texas A&M, Brock Purdy took the risk and enrolled at Iowa State. He started as the third quarterback on the team's depth chart behind Kyle Kempt and Zeb Noland and was even expected to redshirt his freshman season. But after Kempt got injured and Noland showed he was ineffective; Purdy was given a chance to lead the team. By doing so, he became the first true freshman to start a season opener for the Cyclones.

Purdy never won any championships with the Cyclones, but he did finish his college career as their first quarterback to lead the team to four straight winning seasons.

Purdy modeled his game after Drew Brees.

Standing 6 foot 1 and weighing 220 lbs., Purdy fails the eye test as your prototypical quarterback in the NFL, and he knew it. When he made an appearance on the New Heights podcast, Purdy said the player he watched the most growing up was former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Another quarterback who had the same build as Purdy.

While he still has a long way to go to match what Brees has done over his 20-year career, Purdy is off to an impressive start.

Purdy made history on his first NFL start.

Like how his college career started, the same thing happened in the NFL. Brock Purdy was the third quarterback behind Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. However, when both players had to miss time due to injuries, Kyle Shanahan had no choice but to play Purdy. The cards weren't in Purdy's favor at first since his first start came against Tom Brady.

But after completing 76% of his passes, throwing two touchdowns, and coming out with a 35-7 victory, Purdy became the first rookie ever to beat Brady on his first career start and just the fifth rookie to beat Brady in the season. That should be enough evidence to tell you that this guy is Purdy good and not a system QB.