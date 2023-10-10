The Denver Broncos have had a disappointing start to the 2023 NFL season. With the trade deadline approaching on October 31, the Broncos have an opportunity to make some moves to improve their chances of success. In this article, we will discuss two trades that the Broncos must make before the deadline to strengthen their team.

The Denver Broncos' 2023 NFL season so far

The Broncos' 2023 NFL season has not started well, as they currently have a 1-4 record. They kicked off the season against their AFC West division rival Las Vegas Raiders, with Sean Payton making his debut as the Broncos' head coach. The Broncos dropped that one, 17-16. Their next two games were also losses to the Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins before they finally won against the Chicago Bears in Week 4. Most recently, however, the Broncos lost to the New York Jets in Week 5, 31-21.

Despite the slow start, the Broncos are hoping to improve on their 5-12 record from last year and make the playoffs after a seven-year absence. They have some winnable games coming up, which could be crucial in determining their playoff fate. Overall, the Broncos are hoping to turn their season around and make a push for the playoffs in the second half of the season.

Here we will look at the two best trades that the Denver Broncos must make before the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline.

Trade Garett Bolles

Garett Bolles has been a solid player for the Denver Broncos since he was drafted in 2017. However, it is time for the team to move on from him. Bolles is in the final year of his contract. As such, the Broncos should look to trade him before the deadline to get some value in return. Keep in mind that Bolles has been inconsistent throughout the last few years. The Broncos cannot afford to pay him the kind of money he will command on the open market.

Denver reportedly will at least pick up the phone if teams come calling with trade offers. We expect Bolles to generate a ton of interest in the coming weeks. Again, he is a dependable starter who has surrendered only one sack on the season thus far, according to Pro Football Focus.

Even after Denver notched a win in Week 4, Bolles lamented the constant losing he's experienced with the franchise after the Broncos' blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins the previous week. While he's under contract through 2024, Bolles might welcome a change of scenery now.

The Cleveland Browns should place a call to Denver. This is because left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. continues to be a glaring liability. He's been responsible for three penalties and two sacks, per PFF. He has also been the weak link on an otherwise stout Browns offensive line. The Tennessee Titans should also be interested in Bolles. Take note that Andre Dillard has been a problem for Tennessee. Dillard has been responsible for at least three penalties and six sacks allowed, according to PFF.

In return, the Broncos could possibly get one late-round future draft pick for Bolles.

Acquire Zack Baun

Zack Baun is a talented linebacker who would be a great addition to the Denver Broncos' defense. Recall that Baun was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. However, he has not been able to make much of an impact in his time with the team. The Broncos should look to trade for Baun before the deadline to add some depth to their linebacker corps. He has the potential to be a difference-maker on defense, and the Broncos should take a chance on him.

Remember that the Saints traded up in the 2020 draft to select the linebacker/edge-rusher from Wisconsin. Through three years of his career, that trade has yet to pay off in a meaningful way. Having said that, Baun has been a reliable special teams player. Still, he's never quite caught on in the New Orleans defense. In 2022 he played just 83 defensive snaps. That's down from 194 in 2021.

Take note as well that the former Badger is in the final year of his rookie deal. This means he's likely headed toward free agency at the end of the season. Several other off-ball linebackers are gunning for the same roster spot Baun is competing for. Right now, though, the Broncos have some guys pretty banged up like Jonas Griffith and Baron Browning. Baun would help shore up Denver's linebacker depth.

Perhaps Sean Payton, who was with the Saints when they traded up for Baun, would like to see what he could get out of his old draftee. He obviously saw something he liked in Baun to draft him so aggressively. It's also clear that the Broncos could use some off-ball linebacker depth.

Looking Ahead

The Denver Broncos have had a disappointing start to the 2023 NFL season. However, they have an opportunity to turn things around before the trade deadline. By trading Garett Bolles and acquiring Zack Baun, the Broncos can add some much-needed depth to their roster and improve their chances of success. The Broncos must be willing to make bold moves if they want to compete in the NFL, and these trades would be a step in the right direction.