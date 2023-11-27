The Broncos are suddenly unstoppable. Here are the biggest heroes in their win in Week 12 against the Browns at home.

Don't blink, because the Denver Broncos have abruptly turned their season around and are absolutely surging right now. After a woeful 1-5, and their season looking like it was essentially over, the Broncos have come storming back and just got their fifth straight victory.

Their fifth straight win came after the Broncos beat a rather good Cleveland Browns team, 29-12. There were lots of things clicking for the Broncos. Let's discuss some of the Broncos' biggest heroes in their dominant Week 12 win over the Browns.

QB Russell Wilson

Haters may want to avert their eyes because Russell Wilson has been one of the top-performing quarterbacks in the second half of the season. Wilson has been playing well enough, that there are even some whisperings that he should be in the Comeback Player of the Year conversation. The stats haven't been flashy, but it doesn't matter, because the Broncos are getting it done and getting wins.

Coming into Sunday's game, the Browns boasted the league's best defense. Wilson and the Broncos knew this would be a challenge, but they didn't back down. Against the defense, Wilson went 13-for-22 passing, 134 pass yards, one passing touchdown, and one rushing touchdown. The Broncos also utilized Wilson's mobility with some designed run plays, one of which resulted in a touchdown.

If Wilson can continue playing the way he has been, the Broncos could potentially be a dark horse in the AFC playoff hunt.

WR Courtland Sutton

Sutton continues to be a security blanket for Wilson in this Broncos offense. What is normally 50-50 balls, are more so 70-30 balls with Sutton's insane knack for getting up and snagging the ball out of mid-air. It almost looks like a man playing amongst kids at times.

2019 was a career year for the wide receiver, as he eclipsed 1000+ receiving yards on the season. He hasn't had 1000+ yards since that one season, but honestly, it's hard to blame him as he's had a carousel of quarterbacks throwing him the ball since he joined the league.

Sutton missed the majority of the 2020 season due to an ACL tear, and fans were worried he wouldn't be the same afterward. With how Sutton has been performing in 2023, it's clear he has returned to his prime form.

Broncos defense

As mentioned before, coming into this game the Browns had the league's best defense. But after the Broncos scored 29 points, and the defense only allowed 12 points, it's clear that the Broncos defense was the better-performing unit.

It's a bit crazy to see the Broncos defense helping them win games, considering they allowed 70 points to be scored on them by the Miami Dolphins earlier in the season. But now it seems like the Broncos' defense is finally gelling together.

This Broncos defense is on an absolutely crazy tilt of takeaways in games. Against the Browns, the Broncos forced 3 turnovers. Meaning the Broncos defense has forced 16 turnovers in the past 4 games.

Their defense still has imperfections, however, as their run defense can be a bit too leaky at times. There is also room to improve their pass rush. But considering where this defense was at the beginning of the season, they've definitely shown significant improvement.

Denver's defense has a few tough tasks ahead of them, including the Houston Texans and CJ Stroud, the Detroit Lions, and the Los Angeles Chargers. If the defense can hold strong and continue getting multi-turnover games, the team could be adding more to their win column.