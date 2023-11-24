We're here to share our NFL odds series, make an Browns-Broncos prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a nail-biting win as they head to Denver to take on the surging Broncos who have won each of their last four games coming into this Sunday afternoon matchup. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Browns-Broncos prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Cleveland Browns (7-3) was hit with some bad news for the second time this season when their starting quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered an injury that has now sidelined him for the rest of the season. It was next man up at quarterback for the Browns when rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson got the start and led the team to the first professional win of his career. The Browns' defense kept them in the game throughout and then Thompson-Robinson led them to a Dustin Hopkins game-winning field goal and their third straight win as they roll into this Sunday's matchup looking to continue their hot streak against the Denver Broncos.

Denver Broncos (5-5) are surging at the right time. After starting the season with a pitiful 1-5 record, they now have won four straight games against good competition. That's in large part due to the Broncos' defense holding the Packers, Chiefs, Bills, and Vikings to just 68 combined points during that stretch. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will look to get over .500 for the first time this season when they play host to the Cleveland Browns this Sunday afternoon

Here are the Browns-Broncos NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Browns-Broncos Odds

Clevland Browns: +1.5 (-110)

Denver Broncos: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 36.5 (-104)

Under: 36.5 (-118)

How to Watch Browns vs. Broncos Week 12

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

In an intriguing matchup of AFC contenders, the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos will clash in Week 12, with the Browns favored by 1.5 points. While the Broncos have been playing well of late, the Browns have a chance at covering the spread and even outright winning.

Despite their recent wins, the Broncos' offense has been anemic, averaging a mere 21.7 points per game, which is in the middle of the pack in the NFL. Quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled to find his rhythm, throwing for just 19 touchdowns and four interceptions. The Broncos' running game has also been lackluster, averaging just 110.2 yards per game, ranking 14th in the league.

In contrast, the Browns' defense has been a force to be reckoned with, allowing just 18 points per game, ranking sixth in the NFL. Defensive end Myles Garrett has been a terror for opposing offenses, leading the league with 13 sacks. The Browns' defense has also been opportunistic with 1.5 takeaways per game which ranks 12th in the league and an opponent interception percentage of 3.41% which ranks 5th in the league.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Browns have a two-headed rushing attack of Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt. They combine for 142.7 yards per game on the ground which is the 3rd best in the league. If the Browns can keep this game close as they've been able to do throughout this year, their running game can keep the Broncos' offense off the field and get them their eighth win on the season.

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread

In an intriguing Week 12 matchup, the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns will face off, with the Broncos favored by 1.5 points. While the Browns have shown flashes of brilliance the Broncos should be able to cover the spread and keep their winning ways going in this pivotal matchup.

The Broncos' defense has been a major bright spot during their four-game winning streak just allowing 17 points per game against formidable offenses like the Chiefs, Bills, and Vikings. While the Broncos' offense has struggled at times this season, they have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks. Quarterback Russell Wilson has been more consistent, and the running game has been more productive.

Wilson has thrown for 2,065 yards and 19 touchdowns this season, and he has also rushed for 232 yards. He has shown a better ability to protect the ball, with only four interceptions this season.

The Broncos' running game is led by Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Samaje Perine. Williams has rushed for 473 yards and no touchdowns this season, while McLaughlin and Perine have combined for 804 all-purpose yards. The running game has been more productive in recent weeks, and they will need to continue to be effective against the Browns' tough defense. If the Broncos can put pressure on rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and play mistake-free football they can continue their hot streak and add another one to their winning streak.

Final Browns-Broncos Prediction & Pick

The Broncos and Sean Payton are finally living up to the expectations most had for them early in the season. After dropping four of their first five games to start the season they have got right back into the thick of things winning four straight against good competition.

While the Browns have a great record and are one of the top teams in the AFC North, the injuries have piled up, especially on the offensive side of the ball. With points going to be a premium and a rookie quarterback playing in his first away game at Mile High Stadium, it's hard to expect the Browns to come away victorious if their defense doesn't turn Russell Wilson and this Broncos' offense over multiple times. Take the surging Broncos on the spread as they keep their hot streak alive.

Final Browns-Broncos Prediction & Pick: Denver Broncos -1.5 (-110), Under 36.5 (-118)