As rookie quarterback Bo Nix battles his way through a three-way competition to become the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback, he continues to impress head coach Sean Payton and some of his peers by his effort. One such player? Running back Jaleel McLaughlin, a fellow selection from this year's NFL Draft, via NFL reporter James Palmer.

“#broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin said Bo Nix, who he finds very mature as a player, has actually been teaching him a lot so far in camp,” Palmer said on X, formerly Twitter. “Specially with his route running. It's an interesting comment when you really think about it.”

With the team entering Payton's second season, it is well known that the offensive guru is searching for the Broncos' next franchise signal caller. Will it be Nix, the 12th overall selection in this April's draft? Zach Wilson, the 2021 No.2 overall pick by the New York Jets? Or Jarrett Stidham, who Payton brought to the team last offseason?

Hopefully Broncos fans and the squad itself will know that answer sooner rather than later.

Bo Nix in midst of three-way Broncos QB battle

The Broncos quarterback competition could very well deliver Payton and GM George Paton a franchise field general in which they can rebuild their team around. Nix, the first rounder adored by Payton during the draft process, is the latest hope that the Denver brass and faithful will watch. Stidham, a mid-round pick a few years ago, was never given that spotlight. Yet, he's worked at his craft and steadily risen up the ranks.

Wilson famously flamed out with the Jets over the past couple of seasons, including his stint starting for the legend Aaron Rodgers. Who the Jets brought in to replace Wilson when he couldn't cut it the first time.

It would be very surprising if he wins the starting job, but hey, stranger things have happened. The former BYU Cougar has a tremendous physical skillset. He just needs to master the mental part of the game, which is much tougher.

Jaleel McLaughlin hails Nix's intelligence

For a quarterback to be able to teach a running back about how to run routes in their offensive scheme, that's a pretty good sign of his football IQ. Nix has an outstanding grasp of the nuances that Payton's scheme requires, and he's only been in the offense since the end of April. Granted, he might not have the level of knowledge that ex-Saints quarterback Drew Brees possessed in the system, but he's still off to an excellent start.

The fact that he is also teaching the offense to his fellow offensive rookies, such as McLaughlin, is very encouraging indeed. After all, the number one for Payton and Paton right now is to find the next Broncos' franchise quarterback. Based on the rate that Nix is progressing, that search might be over.

Come Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks on the road, we will see.