Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The Denver Broncos are bringing back linebacker Alex Singleton on a multi-year contract. The 29-year-old old has agreed to a three-year contract worth $18 million, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.

Alex Singleton’s contract with the Broncos includes $9 million in guaranteed money. The Broncos are keeping a key part of their defense in Denver at the start of 2023 NFL free agency.

Singleton had a career year during his lone season with the Broncos. After spending the first three seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, Singleton made $1.1 million with Denver in 2022. Singleton recorded 163 tackles, good for fifth in the NFL. He added six tackles for a loss and three passes defensed.

Denver has been active at the start of free agency. The team has reportedly agreed to give offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey a five-year, $85 million contract. Offensive guard Ben Powers is expected to leave the Baltimore Ravens and join the Broncos for $52 million over four years.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jarrett Stidham is headed to Denver to back up quarterback Russell Wilson.

Denver was one of the league’s most disappointing teams last season. Denver’s defense, however, was barely part of the problem. The Broncos ranked seventh in total defense. Denver surrendered 17 points or fewer in regulation in 11 games.

If the Broncos’ offense can turn around next season, the team will have a good chance to compete for a playoff spot. New head coach Sean Payton is expected to improve one of the worst units in football. The Broncos ranked dead last with 16.9 points per game.