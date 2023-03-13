Fresh off adding left guard Ben Powers, the Denver Broncos continued their overhaul of their offensive line in free agency, signing former San Francisco 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey to a mammoth five-year, $87.5 million deal with $50 million fully guaranteed, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.

Drafted by ninth overall by the 49ers in 2018, McGlinchey has been a mainstay on their offensive line during his five seasons with the team, starting all 69 games that he’s played in his career (McGlinchey missed eight games in 2021 with a torn quadriceps). In 2018, McGlinchey made the Professional Football Writers Association’s All-Rookie Team. During his time with the 49ers, McGlinchey started in Super Bowl LIV and played in three NFC Championship games, establishing himself opposite left tackle Trent Williams as a foundational piece of their offensive line.

In 2022, NFL analytics consulting firm Evoluxion Analytics ranked McGlinchey 17th out of the 142 tackles in the NFL and pegged him as the third best tackle available in free agency behind Kaleb McGary and Orlando Brown.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In Denver, McGlinchey represents one of the biggest steps that Sean Payton and the Broncos have taken in free agency to try to revamp an offense that scored the fewest points in the NFL last season. Facing stiff competition from the Chicago Bears for McGlinchey’s services, the Broncos gazumped Chicago to land the right tackle. McGlinchey’s $87.5 million is the third largest deal for a right tackle in NFL history and the $50 million guaranteed is the fourth most.

So far, the Broncos have made good on their vow to be “aggressive” in free agency, agreeing to terms with Mike McGlinchey, Ben Powers (four years, $52 million) and Jarrett Stidham (two years, $10 million) on the first day of the NFL Free Agency legal tampering period.