The Denver Broncos made a shocking decision when they released kicker Brandon McManus. However, it didn’t take long for the Broncos to find their McManus replacement.

Denver has signed kicker Elliot Fry, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Fry is now the only kicker on the Broncos roster.

Elliot Fry came to the NFL as a free agent with the Chicago Bears prior to the 2019 season. He began his professional kicking career with the Orlando Apollos of the new defunct Allegiance of American Football.

However, Fry didn’t last long with Bears, getting cut after Week 2. He bounced around the league after that, spending time with 10 different NFL franchises. All of that traveling didn’t amount to much playing time for Fry. Over his entire time in the NFL, Fry has appeared in just three games. He has gone 3-for-4 on his field goal attempts and 5-for-7 on extra points.

Despite Fry’s lack of actual NFL experience, the Broncos clearly see something. Brandon McManus was Denver’s kicker for the last nine years. He won a Super Bowl with the team. But with Sean Payton becoming head coach, he decided to make a change at kicker.

For now, that change is Elliot Fry. There is still plenty of time until Week 1. Fry has signed with a team and then been cut before the start of the year numerous times throughout his career. But after moving on from McManus, Fry’s signing seems like a big deal.

McManus’ departure takes a big staple away from Denver. Whoever gets the job will be tasked with performing better than him. Fry now has an opportunity to get his NFL back on track and prove he can be that guy for the Broncos.