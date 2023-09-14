After playing his first game with the Denver Broncos, Frank Clark is expected to be temporarily sidelined. Frank Clark will probably miss a couple of weeks after suffering a hip injury Wednesday and missing Broncos practice Thursday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The defensive end is considered to be week-to-week and the injury isn't thought to be serious, Rapoport reports.

Clark recorded two tackles in his Broncos debut. He was part of a Denver defense that played well overall, limiting the Las Vegas Raiders to just 17 points. It wasn't enough for the Broncos to get the victory as Denver picked up where it left off last season, struggling to put points on the board.

Denver's pass rush didn't have much success in trying to put pressure on Jimmy Garoppolo. The Raiders quarterback wasn't sacked at all in Las Vegas' 17-16 upset victory.

Clark had spent the previous four years playing for the Broncos' rivals. Clark won two Super Bowls as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. In 58 games with the Chiefs, Clark totaled 23.5 sacks. The veteran was particularly effective in the playoffs, recording 10.5 sacks in 12 postseason games.

The Broncos have been hoping that Clark could use his postseason experience in Denver for the 2023 season. The Broncos will find themselves in an early hole that might be difficult to escape if they don't win Sunday. Denver is set to host the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

If Clark sits for two games, he'll miss contests with the Commanders and Miami Dolphins. Denver will almost certainly be an underdog on the road against Miami in Week 3.

The Broncos will visit the Chicago Bears in Week 4.