The Washington Commanders are anticipating a season of growth in 2023, and they got off to a solid start by beating the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. As they prepare to go on the road and play the Denver Broncos in Week 2, the Commanders got some good news regarding star defensive end Chase Young.

Commanders are listing DE Chase Young as a full participant from practice today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2023

While previous reports estimated that Young would not be able to play until Week 3 or 4 at the earliest, Young was listed as a full participant in Washington's Thursday practice session.

While that does not guarantee that Young will be in the lineup when the Commanders visit the Mile High City, it certainly is a good sign for the former No. 2 pick from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Young earned defensive rookie of the year honors in that season, but he has been troubled by injuries since that point. He only played in 3 games for the Commanders last year, and he was unable to play in the opener due to a neck injury.

The strength of the Commanders this season appears to be their defensive line. In addition to Chase Young, the Commanders have Montez Sweat, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen up front. If Young is able to join that trio and play regularly, Washington will have one of top front fours in the game.

Head coach Ron Rivera is under significant pressure this season as the Commanders attempt to establish themselves as a winning franchise now that Daniel Snyder is no longer associated with the franchise. Rivera gave the team some class in Snyder's final 2 years, but the inability of the Commanders to put a winning franchise on the field in previous seasons adds to the pressure facing the coach.