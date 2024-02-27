The Denver Broncos have plenty of decisions to make this offseason. One of the most important decisions involves superstar cornerback Pat Surtain II. At some point during the offseason, the Broncos need to decide if they will exercise Surtain's fifth-year option. If the Broncos decide to do so, it will guarantee Surtain a $19.802 million salary for the 2025 season.
With Surtain arguably being the best cornerback in the league, the decision will be easy according to Broncos GM George Paton.
“That’s an easy one,” Paton told reporters from the NFL Combine on Tuesday. “That’s one of the easier decisions we’ll make.”
With Surtain likely to have his fifth-year option exercised, it could give the Broncos more time to discuss a long-term extension for the talented cornerback.
Working out a long-term deal may not come easily, as talented cornerbacks are a bit of a hot commodity in the league.
“We’ll look into it,” Paton said about a contract extension for Surtain. “We have a lot going on before that. Like I said, we got free agency, then we have the draft. Pat’s going to be here. Obviously, we value Pat, and we’ll see where that goes.”
With Paton and the Broncos being this enthusiastic about keeping Pat Surtain II in the Mile High City, perhaps it will help quiet the trade rumors that have been swirling. It may not completely silence them, however, as many mock drafts have Surtain being used as a trade piece for the Broncos to use to trade up in the 2024 NFL Draft.