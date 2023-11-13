Patrick Surtain II was a hot topic at the trade deadline, but the Broncos shut down any trade talks for him for this reason

The Denver Broncos are only 3-5 as they head into their Week 10 Monday Night Football contest against the Buffalo Bills, yet at the trade deadline, they opted to not unload key pieces like they had been expected to. One guy everyone was interested in was star cornerback Patrick Surtain II, but the Broncos had no interest in moving on from him at the deadline.

After being selected with the ninth overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Surtain found himself being one of the lone bright spots in the Broncos lost 2022 campaign. Surtain was a First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2022, and he has been spectacular once again to start the season for Denver. While there were quite a few teams looking to make a move for Surtain, they were immediately shut down by Denver because of their belief that Surtain is a generational talent at cornerback.

Via Adam Schefter:

“In their first game since the trade deadline, it's worth noting that seven teams called the Broncos to inquire about the availability of standout CB Patrick Surtain II, three made offers, but Denver never considered dealing him, per team officials. Those around the organization believe he is the most talented CB they ever have been around.”

The Broncos are very high on Patrick Surtain II

Aside from Sauce Gardner, Surtain was considered arguably the best cornerback in all of football last year, and with Gardner having a somewhat inconsistent season this year, it seems like Surtain has shot past him. Surtain is excellent at locking down one side of the field, and while the rest of the Broncos defense is relatively inconsistent, at least they can count on their star cornerback for production.

If the Broncos were planning on blowing up their team, it would have made sense for them to explore trading Surtain, who is going to need a big money extension at some point in the future. But by turning down all these advances, Denver showed that they are intent on building their defense around Surtain, and given how good he has been early on in his career, that doesn't seem like a bad idea at all.