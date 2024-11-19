Last year it was the Baltimore Ravens. This year, the Denver Broncos are under the spotlight for having an unhealthy addiction to Uncrustables — yes, the same pre packaged peanut butter and jelly sandwiches you'll find in a child's lunch box. According to The Athletic's Jayson Jenks, NFL players have an even more unhealthy obsession to the snack this season. In his article he estimates about 80,000 Uncrustables are consumed over an 18-week season.

The Broncos reportedly consume 700 Uncrustables every week. That's a lot of sandwiches for athletes who are expected to follow a meticulous training regimen. Yet, that hasn't stopped this humble crustless pocket of peanut butter and jelly from quietly taking over NFL locker rooms.

Which players from the Broncos munch on this snack the most?

When players from the Broncos heard of this statistic, some quickly pointed fingers at possible culprits. “I think there is probably an IT guy upstairs crushing like 100 of them,” said Zach Allen, who claims he's never eaten the snack since he signed with the Broncos in 2023.

Most expect the offensive linemen to have an unhealthy obsession with these treats since they do have bigger appetites. However, for the Broncos there was nothing out of the ordinary. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey will occasionally eat one during halftime. Center Luke Wattenberg has one if he feels like it. Meanwhile, Quinn Meinerz says that while he does eat them, it doesn't reach ‘crushing levels.'

Whether some of these players were telling the truth or just trying to avoid being punished by their nutritionist, one player who did own up to eating at least two Uncrustables a day was Pat Surtain II. Of course, the first player to claim he eats way too many circular PB&J just so happens to be the best player on the team.

How many Uncrustables do the other teams in the NFL eat each week?

Each NFL team has at least 53 players on its active roster. When you include the practice squad (16) and the injured list, each team roughly has 75 players on its roster. For the Broncos, that means each player consumes about nine Uncrustables a week.

The second team that eats the most Uncrustables is the Seattle Seahawks, consuming 320 sandwiches each week. At third are the Jacksonville Jaguars with 315. Then the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons round out the top five consuming 300 and 250 sandwiches a week, respectively.

What's so special about Uncrustables?

There are a lot of reasons why high-performance athletes are obsessed with this snack. It could be the convenience of having something that not only tastes good but can easily be consumed while on the go. Since it's a snack packed with carbs, a touch of protein, and just enough sugar, it can also be an effective snack to provide a quick and efficient source of energy. Or maybe players are seeking a sense of nostalgia at work as the snack can be a direct line to their childhood.

One player who isn't shy of his obsession with Uncrustables is Travis Kelce. He once said on his podcast that he eats them more than ‘anything else in the world.' San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy even chose this as his pregame snack before Super Bowl LIV.

The league’s love affair with these crustless wonders is a testament to the fact that even the most elite athletes can't resist a good, old-fashioned snack. So, the next time you spot a box of Uncrustables in the grocery store, don't be afraid to grab a pack for yourself. After all, this snack isn't just for kids. They’re the snack of choice for some of the biggest athletes in the world.