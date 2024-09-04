Sean Payton is getting his defense set before Week 1 and for the foreseeable future. While they had already solved the quarterback conundrum between Zach Wilson and Bo Nix, the Denver Broncos still had a lot of uncertainty when it came to their secondary as they approached their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, all of that is solved as Patrick Surtain finally inked an insane contract.

Patrick Surtain and the Broncos have agreed to a multi-year extension. The star of Sean Payton's secondary is set to have a contract valuation of $96 million. This deal spans for four years and the defensive back will have $77.5 million in guaranteed cash. This also makes him the highest-paid defensive back in league history. He was every bit grateful after learning that the news broke to the public.

“Beyond thankful,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Notably, the Broncos did not want to have a headache when it came to Surtain's contract or hear rumors about a departure. He still has two years left in his rookie contract but this move will guarantee that the front office won't face any problems involving his tenure. After all, he is a highly-touted talent that most franchises don't get the luck of drafting. A generational talent who already has a Pro Bowl selection in their second and first years deserves a hefty bag.

Patrick Surtain's new role in the Broncos secondary amid his contract

Sean Payton has to fill the void left behind by the departure of both Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons. So, they made Surtain the new leader of this defensive unit. The ninth overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft was more than ecstatic with his new role and could not wait to show off his arsenal against the Seahawks.

“I take very much pride in it because that’s how the team views me. I’m blessed to be in the role that I’m now, so I just got to set an example. I’ve dealt with it my whole life. Living up to those expectations and making a name for myself excites me the most. I feel like we are more comfortable and play faster,” Surtain noted.

There are a lot of challenges that the Bo Nix and Sean Payton-led Broncos will face. However, their secondary seems to be in good hands because of how Surtain has stepped up as a leader. Will they be able to compete for a postseason spot?