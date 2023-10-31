The NFL trade deadline has come and gone. While there were a few fireworks, namely in the nation's capital after the Washington Commanders traded Montez Sweat and Chase Young for a second and third-round pick respectively, there ultimately wasn't that many fireworks to gawk at. Only eight trades were completed today before the deadline was met. Here are all of them in their entirety, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

A few big names were dealt, but there were still plenty of notable names that didn't get moved at the NFL trade deadline despite them being on teams who likely should have thrown their names in the ring of sellers. The Commanders were really the only team who elected to waive the white flag and look to accumulate a ton of future draft capital.

Some surprising names ended up going on the move. But what might have been more surprising were some of the players who didn't.

NFL trade deadline surprise: Jerry Jeudy stays with Broncos

Jerry Jeudy's name has been mentioned in trade rumors for months now, ever since before the season started. It was logical to see how those rumors would come about. Jeudy has not lived up to the draft capital the Broncos used to acquire him in the 2020 draft. The Broncos selected him with the 15th overall selection in that draft, ahead of the likes of Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Brandon Aiyuk, Michael Pittman Jr., Tee Higgins, among others.

Jeudy has accumulated just 2,631 yards across roughly three and a half seasons in his NFL career. This season, he's posted only 336 yards across seven games, which would put him on a 17-game pace for 816 yards. He's averaging 1.62 yards per route run this season, which isn't bad, but isn't outstanding either.

Jeudy was a player who could've benefitted from a change of scenery before the NFL trade deadline. Instead, he's staying put in Denver. Maybe he can round into form and play like the wide receiver he was billed as entering the 2020 draft.

Derrick Henry remains with Titans

It does make some sense for the 3-4 Tennessee Titans to hold onto Derrick Henry. He pretty much is the face of their franchise, after all. But on the football field, his presence can really help take the pressure off a young quarterback like Will Levis and open the field for downfield shots if teams are worried about Henry running all over them. All of that is understandable.

Then again, if a team could get legitimate Day 2 draft capital for a soon-to-be 30-year-old on an expiring contract, it would be pretty prudent of them to take that and continue to build their team through the draft. It's unclear what the offers for Henry were, but the Baltimore Ravens were reportedly close to finalizing an agreement with the Titans and Henry to send Henry to Baltimore. But, that didn't work out.

Perhaps Will Levis can build on his four-touchdown debut and carry the Titans into the playoffs with a big run. At 3-4, they're certainly in the mix. But so are six other teams and all of them are one game back from a wild card spot in the AFC.

This would've been a good spot for the Titans to take a step back and gain extra draft picks ahead of the NFL trade deadline. They didn't. In terms of cold-hearted team-building, they probably should have. But trading a franchise icon would've required the right move to do so, and it's understandable if that never sufficed for the Titans.

Commanders busy day doesn't include Jacoby Brissett deal

The Commanders got two Day 2 draft picks in exchange for edge rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young. But why stop there? If the goal is to sell off players for draft picks and not worry about this season, why wouldn't the Commanders also trade Jacoby Brissett? A number of teams need quarterbacks, including the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, and possibly the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets.

The Vikings were ultimately able to acquire Josh Dobbs for a swap of late-round picks, but surely the Commanders could've gotten something better for Brissett. With the Commanders' priority being seeing what they have in Sam Howell, Brissett is a bit of a luxury. They should've cashed in on Brissett prior to the NFL trade deadline.