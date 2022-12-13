Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy lost his cool at a referee during the Week 14 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, and now he’s paying the price. After bumping into a referee amid his fit of rage, the NFL has issued a punishment to the young Broncos’ wideout. Fortunately for Jeudy, he won’t be suspended by the league, but instead will be fined for the incident, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The NFL won’t suspend Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy for his outburst in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, but he’s facing fines for multiple violations, including removing his helmet on the field and making contact with an official, per sources.”

As Pelissero states, there could be multiple fines on the way for Jeudy after the incident. After not getting a call on a play against the Chiefs, Jeudy could be seen shouting and running across the field while ripping off his helmet. When he got up to the referee, he continued shouting and bumped into the official.

It’s unclear precisely how much money Jeudy will be docked as a result of his outburst at the official, but it’s common knowledge that making contact with a referee is a violation of the rules. The other fines that will be tacked on remain to be seen, however.

Jeudy was having a monster game in Week 14, arguably his best of the season, and maybe the best of his career. In the 34-28 loss, Jerry Jeudy caught eight receptions on nine targets. He racked up 73 yards and scored three receiving touchdowns from quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Brett Rypien, who took over after the former suffered a concussion.

In addition to the Broncos’ 10th loss of the season, Jeudy will also be forced to dip into his bank account in order to cover the fine for his antics on Sunday.