The Denver Broncos have been very busy this offseason trying their best to complete a massive one-year turnaround. Head coach Sean Payton will have a new addition to the coaching staff who will ideally be a key part of that Mile High resurgence.

Ex-LSU football defensive line coach and run game coordinator Jamar Cain is being brought in to be the Broncos new pass rush specialist, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. He will serve under the team’s former head coach and new defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to help ensure the unit remains among the better ones in the league.

Cain had several coaching stints in college, most notably with Oklahoma and Arizona State. He had originally committed to join Lincoln Riley’s staff at USC but instead hopped over to LSU to work under new head coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers ranked in the top 50 in the country in points per game allowed and yards per game allowed last year.

The Broncos found themselves in a bit of an identity crisis after trading away star linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins last season. Their usually unflinching defense, which was one of the stingiest for much of 2022-23 , fell off down the stretch. The low point was a 51-14 Christmas Day thrashing by Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams.

Payton and the organization hope that the additions of Joseph and Cain will prevent drop-offs like that from ever happening again. Denver is at its best when the defensive pressure is suffocating. Offseason acquisitions like defensive end Zach Allen, who played under Joseph on the Arizona Cardinals and registered 5.5 sacks last season, could also compliment the strengths of these new coaches.

Payton already has a full plate with having to adjust this Russell Wilson-led offense. Cain could be a tremendous asset on the other side of the ball.