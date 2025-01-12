Bo Nix now knows what it's like to experience the postseason, but also taste defeat on this stage. The Denver Broncos quarterback became the only AFC rookie signal-caller to start in the NFL playoffs. The Buffalo Bills ended his season with a 31-7 romp on Sunday.

Nix, though, already announced a plan of “attack” moving forward, per Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports.

“Bo Nix is going to ‘attack' the off-season,” Stevens said while adding that Nix is “very excited” about moving forward.

Nix, though, shared a blunt admission from absorbing his first career playoff loss. Plus in challenging “elite” teams like the Bills moving forward.

“We definitely have to score more than seven points,” Nix shared, per Stevens. “We went to Baltimore and scored 10. Scored seven today.”

Furthermore, Stevens revealed Nix isn't planning on using the new down time to plan a vacation. Nix is expressing an immediate desire to learn from the playoff loss and get better from it. He also believes the culture is changing again in Denver.

“It’s not our goal just to make it to the playoffs. Our goals are changing,” Nix said. “Our trajectory is going up. I'm excited for it.”

Bo Nix flashed in playoff debut despite Broncos' loss to Bills

Nix attacked the Bills defense right away during the first official series of the afternoon.

His first passing attempt ate up 19 yards — as Nix found Courtland Sutton down the middle. Nix later rifled a deep shot to fellow rookie Troy Franklin, who streaked past the Bills' safeties for the 43-yard touchdown.

Denver and Nix, however, never crossed the goal line after that impressive first series. The Bills forced the Broncos' punt team out onto the field for the next two offensive series'. Nix hit Sutton again on another long connection, this time a 21-yarder. Will Lutz, however, misfired on a 50-yard field goal as the ball hit the right upright.

Nix and the Broncos were forced to punt two more times. Denver's final two drives ended via turnover on downs.

The first round selection ended the afternoon completing 13-of-22 passes for 144 yards and the touchdown throw to Franklin. He threw no interceptions but took two sacks.

Nix joined Broncos franchise legend John Elway as the first rookie QB to start in a Broncos playoff game. Ironically, Elway's postseason debut ended in a 31-7 Wild Card loss, but to the Seattle Seahawks. Nix's Broncos finish the season 9-9 overall.