The Denver Broncos are officially in their Bo Nix era. The rookie quarterback is beginning the season as the starter as Denver tries to steer itself back into winning ways. He has a long way to go but the franchise is making no mistake that he's their guy.

Nix's teammates already see a lot of potential in him. He was named one of six captains for the Broncos this season, an honor chosen by players. Joining the rookie are Courtland Sutton, Quinn Meinerz, Patrick Surtain II, Alex Singleton and Wil Lutz. Each of them besides Sutton enters their first season as a captain for Denver while Sutton enters his fourth season with the honor.

Nix is the first rookie to serve as a captain for the Broncos since 1967, when running back Floyd Little started his Hall of Fame career as a captain for the then-AFL squad. Although it's common sense for the starting quarterback to serve as a captain, it's a great honor for Nix.

Bo Nix begins rookie season as Broncos captain

The Broncos have not had a consistent answer at quarterback since Peyton Manning retired. After the disappointing Russell Wilson experiment, the team is relying on a first-round rookie that it drafted 12th overall. Franchise GOAT John Elway has liked what he has seen so far from Nix.

After spending five seasons in college (three with Auburn, two with Oregon), Nix should be pro-ready from the jump. It will be pretty problematic for Denver if he isn't. His mobility and passing accuracy should help him immensely as he looks to refine his game and lead the Mile High squad.

Sutton will be huge for Nix as his top pass-catcher, as will Javonte Williams, Josh Reynolds and Marvin Mims Jr. After moving on from Semaje Perine and Tim Patrick, the front office would be wise to add more depth at the skill positions.