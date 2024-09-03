When the Denver Broncos took Bo Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, it was with the mindset he would be the quarterback of the future. While Nix was seasoned after five years under center at Auburn and Oregon, the expectation was that Nix would ease into the NFL. The Broncos had veteran quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson to hold down the fort while Nix developed. So, the path to Nix growing into what Denver wants him to be as a starting quarterback seemed straightforward. However, the future arrived much sooner than expected for Nix and the Broncos.

Well, not to Nix's Denver teammates, at least. First, it was running back Javonte Williams, who was impressed by Nix's ability to run the offense like a seasoned veteran. On defense, meanwhile, Nix blew away Denver star Ja’Quan McMillian, who was trying everything to make life difficult for Nix. The Broncos were about to bring a blitz that would funnel pressure up the middle. McMillian thought the defense had the plan well-disguised and primed to get the best of Nix.

“Then, he checked out of it, got the offense right, and made a good pass on an out route,” McMillian said. “You could just see him looking better each and every day.”

Nix's huddle command, ability to break down defenses, and understanding under pressure have all stood out during the preseason. It's what led him to leapfrog Stidham and Wilson as the starter. He will also be the first rookie starter to open a season for the Broncos since John Elway in 1983. The future is here for Denver, and Broncos country is ready to ride.

How will Bo Nix and the Broncos do this season?

Denver has not made the playoffs since Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning hoisted the Lombardi Trophy and road off into the sunset after winning Super Bowl 50. The team went 8-9 in the 2023 NFL Season. It was a brutal start, and Denver quickly became the worst team in football. However, a five-game winning streak had saved the season for a moment, with the team finishing the year 7-4 after the brutal start.

Denver was a legitimate playoff team for about two-thirds of the 2023 NFL Season. That was with so much chaos at quarterback and a plethora of injuries. A weaker AFC West could help the Broncos go 4-2 in the division in the 2024 NFL Season. So, Denver returning to the NFL playoffs might not be out of the question. Just as long as the Broncos keep Nix healthy and the rookie star continues his stellar play.