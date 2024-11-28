Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's estimated practice report due to a back injury, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR. The report was based on an approximation, as the team conducted a walk-through session rather than a full practice. This cautious approach indicates the Broncos are prioritizing player health as they prepare for their critical Week 13 matchup.

Nix showed signs of a back-related issue during Sunday’s victory over the Las Vegas Raiders but managed to play the entire game without incident. Neither Nix nor Head Coach Sean Payton mentioned any injury concerns in comments made on Monday.

The Broncos also listed cornerback Riley Moss as a non-participant due to a knee injury, further highlighting potential defensive challenges ahead of their meeting with Cleveland. Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers was limited with a shoulder injury, while Zach Allen fully participated despite being sidelined Week 12 due to an ankle issue. Allen’s return could provide a significant boost to a Denver defense that has been instrumental in the team’s recent surge.

Broncos list Bo Nix with a back injury ahead of MNF matchup vs. Browns

The Broncos, holding a 7-5 record, are on a two-game winning streak as they prepare for their Monday Night Football showdown against the Cleveland Browns (3-8). With the AFC playoff race heating up, Denver’s seventh seed position comes with a 73% probability of postseason qualification, according to NFL.com. A win against Cleveland would further solidify their standing and keep the momentum rolling.

Nix has been a driving force in Denver’s turnaround this season. The rookie quarterback delivered a stellar performance in Week 11, recording season highs with an 84.4% completion rate, 307 passing yards, and four touchdown passes in a dominant 38-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons. His ability to perform under pressure has been amplified by a top-tier offensive line, ranked No. 2 in the NFL by Pro Football Focus, which has provided him with the protection necessary to execute Denver’s offensive strategy effectively.

As the Broncos aim to extend their winning streak to three games, Nix’s health remains a pivotal factor. The team’s upcoming practices and the final injury report will be closely watched for updates on his availability. With Denver eyeing a return to playoff contention, ensuring Nix is fit to lead the offense will be essential for maintaining their trajectory in a highly competitive AFC landscape.