The Denver Broncos sputtered to an 0-2 start after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 13-6, in their Week 2 matchup. In the loss, the Broncos' offense simply could not get it going against the Steelers' defense, as the Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix never found the end zone and threw two interceptions. Likewise, the Steelers sacked Nix twice, even as he threw 20 for 35 and 246 yards.

Asked about his interception in the end zone, the rookie went short and sweet.

“Dropped back, threw it to the other team,” he said, via @cjzero on X, formerly Twitter.

Week 2: Broncos vs. Steelers

Filling in for the injured Russell Wilson, Justin Fields started against the Broncos, leading the team to win with a 13 for 20 on 117 yards, zero interceptions, and a touchdown. With the victory, the Steelers have beaten the Broncos for the third straight time, which has never happened in the two teams' all-time head-to-head matchups.

After the victory, the Steelers also gave Wilson a “petty game ball,” which coach Mike Tomlin routinely gives players who beat their former teams.

On the other hand, Bo Nix's entry into the NFL continues on its bumpy way. In the Broncos' Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the rookie went 26-42 passing for only 138 yards, averaging only 3.3 yards per attempt.

Similarly, Nix also threw two interceptions and was sacked twice, and 13 of his completions only gained them four yards or fewer. Only two pass plays gained over ten yards.

Receiver Josh Reynolds said, after the Seahawks game, “We have to make plays around [Bo Nix]. …When we have a chance, make some plays, just clean up stuff.”

However, there are only 17 weeks in an NFL season, and time could start running out for Bo Nix to develop into a reliable quarterback for the Broncos, who'd just released Russell Wilson after two disastrous seasons. Moreover, the Broncos rookie will only face tougher defenses from now on.

Petty game ball

Despite receiving the “petty game ball,” Wilson didn't seem to bear ill will toward his former team and coach Sean Payton, who benched Russ in the last two games of the 2023 season.

“I have a lot of amazing friends from there,” Wilson said a week prior to the game, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “…I just think that for me it's always about relationships. You think of being able to build some cool relationships with those guys and people, but most importantly we got to strap on the black and gold and go win and I think that's our mentality.”

While releasing Wilson after last season, the Broncos also elected to absorb $85 million in dead cap charges to cut ties with him.

Meanwhile, the Broncos named Bo Nix QB1 due to his stellar preseason against mostly reserves, to the chagrin of journeyman Jarrett Stidham, who filled in for Wilson in his last games with the team.