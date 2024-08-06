After a stellar career at Oregon, Bo Nix was selected by the Denver Broncos with the 12th overall selection of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Broncos' Russell Wilson experiment had backfired miserably, and Nix is coming in as perhaps the team's long-term solution at quarterback. The indications out of camp, however, make it seem as though Nix would be redshirted in his rookie season.

As pointed out by Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Broncos currently have Nix as the third-string quarterback in their depth chart, with Jarrett Stidham slated to be their QB1. Of course, this is still subject to change.

Will Bo Nix really ride the pine after he finished his Oregon career as the Ducks' all-time leader in completion percentage (74.9) while ranking third in completions (658), third in passing touchdowns (74) and fifth in passing yards (8,101)? The training camp battle will continue to rage on, and it looks like nothing will be handed to Nix on a silver platter.

Nix, for his part, is accepting the fact that he has to earn the QB1 job. This is the mentality that would help him achieve a name for himself in his career with the Broncos.

“Well, I don't know if I have a choice on that one, if I want to stick around I better accept it. But I also don't necessarily want to become complacent and say ‘you know what, it's my rookie year, I'm OK with sitting back and learning.' … They'll play me when I'm ready so I'm going to do my best to get ready,” Nix said in an interview in late July.

The Broncos' training camp QB battle continues to heat up

Jarrett Stidham appears to have a leg-up on his competition for the QB1 job thanks to his experience playing in Sean Payton's system. As one would recall, it was Stidham who stepped up for the Broncos after they decided that enough is enough in the Russell Wilson experience. He started the final two games of the season and even one won game, although it came against the Los Angeles Chargers, a team that finished 5-12.

For what it's worth, Bo Nix has reportedly been impressing talent evaluators with his performance in camp. But will it be enough for Nix to win the QB1 job, especially when he's competing against a player with experience under Payton and someone with a long history of being the main quarterback for a team in Zach Wilson?