The Denver Broncos have been one of the most surprising teams in NFL this season. The Broncos have had losing records for each of the last seven seasons and they haven't made the postseason since they won the Super Bowl to close out the 2015 season.

The Broncos take a 7-5 record into their home Monday night game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 13, and they will have a chance to show off their new quarterback-wide receiver combination of rookie Bo Nix and Courtland Sutton.

Nix was the sixth of six quarterbacks selected in the first round of last spring's NFL draft and he appears to be fully acclimated to his position as the Broncos' starting quarterback. He had some difficulties early in the season, but he appears to have grown more comfortable each game.

He has completed 249 of 399 passes for 2,548 yards with an outstanding 16-6 touchdown to interception ratio. Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels appeared to be the best of the first-year signal callers early in the season, but Nix has done an excellent job of rallying and should have an excellent chance of winning the Rookie of the Year award.

Nix has developed an excellent partnership with wide receiver Courtland Sutton. Nix looks for Sutton in most situations when the Broncos need a big play and the results have been eye catching. Sutton has caught 57 passes for 744 yards with 5 touchdowns.

Broncos may have a game-changing QB-WR duo on their hands

Sutton is excited to work with Nix and he believes the pair have an excellent chance of building a partnership similar to the one that Aaron Rodgers had with Davante Adams when the two were at the top of their game with the Green Bay Packers.

Sutton was interviewed by Chris Thomasson of the Denver Gazette and he outlined how the two will be able to grow together and become an impactful NFL duo.

“I think it’s only continuing to keep growing,’’ Sutton said. “I think that you look at some of these quarterbacks that have these dynamic duos with certain receivers, I think that they have some success early on but you look at Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers when they were in Green Bay, they got to spend a lot of years together before everyone started seeing that connection of being almost unstoppable when they lined up.”

The Broncos are coming off a pair of impressive victories over the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders. They combined for 67 points in the two wins, and it's clear that the offense is starting to jell. The Broncos have improved their scoring average to 20.0 points per game, and they are clearly climbing the ranks in their offensive production.